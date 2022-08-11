Green Battery Minerals Receives Assays from Drilling into Graphite Outcrops on Zone 1.

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2022 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:GEM) (OTC:CZSVF) is pleased to provide assay results from 11 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of the Company's successful Zone 1, resource infill and expansion drilling at the Berkwood Graphite Project, situated 280 km north of Baie-Comeau, Quebec.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO of Green Battery states "these further drill results on Zone 1 will help expand our current resource estimate of indicated (1.76 Mt @ 17% Cgr) and inferred (1.53 Mt @ 16.4 Cgr) graphite. The results are consistent with existing grades."

The program which was commenced on 1st April 2022 was completed for a total of 11 holes and 1,152 meters. Highlights of these holes include.

BK1-46-22 - 51.2m (from 42.2m) at 22.61%, including 21m (from 43.7m) at 30.09%, and including 12.1m (from 75.3m) at 28.52%

BK1-47-22 - 45.95m (from 66.05m) at 17.58%, including 9.05m (from 67.55m) at 26.26%, and including 10.5m (from 100.7m) at 29.96%

BK1-50-22 - 36.1m (from 72.9m) at 18.46%, including 10.5m (from 75.9m) at 31.73%

BK1-51-22 - 62m (from 47m) at 16.37%, including 9m (from 48.5m) at 29.71%, and including 12m (from 69.5m) at 27.68%

BK1-52-22 - 58m (from 50m) at 11.44%, including 9m (from 51.5m) at 28.85%

BK1-54-22 - 42.5m (from 43m) at 14.74% including 13m (from 44.5m) at 24.07%

BK1-55-22 - 46.5m (from 56m) at 21.97% including 19.5m (from 80m) at 35.52%

Table 1: Summary of Zone 1 graphite enrichment intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (% TCG) Cut Off BK1-46-22 9 9.74 0.74 21.91 and 10.19 11.05 0.86 16.86 and 11.28 12.24 0.96 16.56 and 17.7 18.95 1.25 5.14 and 30.67 32.32 1.65 20.00 and 37.1 39.5 2.40 20.80 and 42.2 93.4 51.20 22.61 including 42.2 63.2 21.00 30.09 20% and including 75.3 87.4 12.10 28.52 20% BK1-47-22 8.6 14.6 6.00 27.77 and 36.55 39.84 3.29 7.21 and 42.84 44.85 2.01 9.68 and 66.05 112 45.95 17.58 including 66.05 75.1 9.05 26.26 20% and including 100.7 111.2 10.50 29.96 20% BK1-48-22 84.2 85.56 1.36 6.12 and 98.3 100.2 1.90 29.64 20% and 109.5 112.5 3.00 4.27 BK1-49-22 4.7 7 2.30 12.73 and 13.7 14.15 0.45 1.16 and 22.6 24.65 2.05 1.45 and 33.2 33.8 0.60 6.22 and 48.38 48.9 0.52 9.01 BK1-50-22 7.32 7.58 0.26 16.90 and 72.9 109 36.10 18.46 and including 75.9 86.4 10.50 31.73 20% BK1-51-22 9.7 11.4 1.70 32.68 20% and 47 109 62.00 16.37 including 47 56 9.00 29.71 and including 69.5 81.5 12.00 27.68 BK1-52-22 14.5 45 30.50 8.02 and 50 108 58.00 11.44 including 51.5 60.5 9.00 28.85 20% BK1-53-22 21.5 26 4.50 1.76 and 35.5 37.5 2.00 2.69 and 43 89 46.00 8.72 and 99.5 102.5 3.00 14.19 BK1-54-22 19.5 25.5 6.00 1.80 and 43 85.5 42.50 14.74 including 43 56 13.00 24.07 20% and 95 96 1.00 3.75 and 108 109 1.00 10.40 BK1-55-22 8.25 10.75 2.50 4.98 and 28.75 29.3 0.55 31.60 20% and 56 102.5 46.50 21.97 including 80 99.5 19.50 35.52 20% BK1-56-22 18 21 3.00 7.28 and 77 81 4.00 4.80 and 92 96 4.00 10.78

The above intervals are drilling lengths, not true widths, because the true orientation of the enrichment horizons is highly deformed and folded and has not yet accurately been established.

The infill drilling focused on the core of the syncline at the west of the deposit area, infilling at the 'nose' of the syncline continued to produce wide intersection in, and adjacent to areas of known graphite enrichment. Step out drilling along the southern limb of the of the interpreted fold structure was completed and graphite enrichment encountered suggest additional structural controls disrupt the continuity of the enrichment horizon to the east. This distribution is broadly coincident with the magnetic anomaly.

QA / QC Comments

A total of 347 diamond drill core samples of ½ cut core were collected, individual sample lengths vary from 0.3 to 1.50 m depending upon geological and mineralogical constraints. Every tenth sample was submitted as a standard, blank, or duplicate. The standard used was OREAS 723; a certified reference material containing 5.87% TGC (Total Graphitic Carbon).

Samples were delivered to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia, an ISO accredited laboratory. There they were crushed to a nominal minus 2 mm, split into representative sub-samples and then pulverized to at least 85% minus 75 microns before collecting sub-sample pulps for each of the core samples.

All sub-sample pulps were analysed for both Total Carbon + Total Sulphur (SPM-512) and Graphite Carbon (SPM-140). The Graphite Carbon analysis process involves the sample to be ashed, leached, and the residue measured by induction. The detection range for this analysis is between 0.02-50%, while the SPM-512 detection limit for both Carbon and Sulphur is 0.01-50%.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Zone 1 Drill hole locations and down-hole traces.

Table 2: Summary of drill hole locations and down hole specifications.

HOLE-ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION LENGTH AZIMUTH DIP (UTM NAD 83) (UTM NAD 83) (m AMSL) (m) (degree) (degree) BK1-46-22 493189 5655689 626 100 0/360 -65 BK1-47-22 493117 5655668 665 112 0/360 -50 BK1-48-22 493285 5655688 656 121 0/360 -50 BK1-49-22 493384 5655742 637 109 0/360 -50 BK1-50-22 493074 5655677 662 109 0/360 -50 BK1-51-22 493074 5655677 662 109 0/360 -75 BK1-52-22 493019 5655699 651 109 45 -50 BK1-53-22 493025 5655694 631 110 60 -70 BK1-54-22 493063 5655711 641 55 0/360 -75 BK1-55-22 493153 5655671 642 109 0/360 50 BK1-56-22 493239 5655684 659 109 0/360 -50

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 deposit lies 8 km southwest of Mason Graphite's deposit which is the subject of a current feasibility study. The Company believes its Zone 1 deposit and that of Mason share many similar geological characteristics with the Zone 1 deposit being one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in the world.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 3: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)



Click Image To View Full Size

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 19th, 2019, dated June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing. Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years of collective experience with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them as well. The Green Battery Minerals management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite deposit in Northern Québec. Green Battery Minerals owns 100% of this asset and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

