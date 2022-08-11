Exploits Successfully Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Vancouver, August 11, 2022 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 28, 2022, it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,500,399.

The Company issued 8,335,550 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.18 per FT Share. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's mining projects.

The FT Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

President and CEO Jeff Swinoga commented, "We are well funded and eager to commence our 2022 drilling program under our new Exploration 2.0 methodology and continuing the vital exploration work to advance our key gold projects. We look forward to an exciting second half of 2022 as we continue to explore our large land package with the goal of becoming the next major exploration success in the Exploits Subzone, Central Newfoundland."

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is actively exploring its projects in the Exploits Subzone, covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The Company's Exploration 2.0 Model is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success at the Keats and Lotto Zones in the Appleton zone. Exploits is leveraging its local team and geologic understanding to become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

