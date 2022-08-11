Land Blessing Ceremony At Blackwater

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2022 - Artemis Gold Inc. - August 11, 2022 (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a blessing ceremony has been performed at the Blackwater project ("Blackwater" or the "Project") site, located on the traditional territories of the Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation and the Ulkatcho First Nation.

The cultural significance of the blessing ceremony is to clear negative energy and welcome positive energy, preparing the Blackwater site for the start of construction activities with a start of early works expected to commence in September 2022. The ceremony gives thanks to the land for the opportunities and gifts that it has provided.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented, "Artemis recognizes that the Blackwater mine site is located within the traditional territories of the Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation and the Ulkatcho First Nation. The blessing ceremony was performed by the Chiefs, Elders and the younger people of the Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation and Ulkatcho First Nation. The Artemis team was proud to participate in the blessing ceremony and grateful to the Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation and Ulkatcho First Nation for their partnership as we move forward with the development of the Blackwater Project".

Chief Lynda Price of the Ulkatcho First Nation stated, "We take this opportunity to acknowledge our Creator and give thanks for all of the blessings that our Creator has given to us. We also want to acknowledge and pray for the protection and wellbeing of the fish and wildlife and all things that depend on our land and natural resources. We also want to recognize our ancestors, who were the caretakers of this land before us. "

Chief Liliane Squinas of the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation stated, "We are grateful to have been able to collaborate with Ulkatcho and Artemis Gold in the Blackwater land blessing ceremony. It is an important step in recognizing not only the ancestors that came before us, but the opportunities that this project represents to the future generations."

