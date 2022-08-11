Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. Kicks Off Lithium Exploration Field Program at Route 381 and Mistumis in James Bay Area, Quebec

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2022 - MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (FSE: WR20) (OTCQB: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Megawatt") is pleased to announce that it has begun fieldwork at the Route 381 and Mistumis Lithium projects in the James Bay Territory of northern Quebec. The program will consist of a high-resolution drone survey to capture spatial data and imagery combined with mapping and sampling of areas prospective for lithium bearing pegmatites. Orix Geoscience Inc. of Toronto will be using a long-range fixed wing, vertical takeoff and landing drone to complete the project producing a base map of a portion of MegaWatt's properties (~3,600 hectares), digital surface/terrain models, point cloud, contour lines, and imagery analysis to identify outcrops, features of interest, and future mapping and prospecting areas. Mapping, sampling and prosecting will be carried out simultaneously around a magnetic high and anomalous lithium sample earlier identified in the area. It is anticipated to take approximately five weeks from project start to delivery of results and analysis.

David Thornley-Hall, CEO, commented, "We are excited to continue further work on currently unexplored zones at Megawatt's Route 381 project in addition to the Company's first fieldwork at Mistumis project that was acquired last winter."

Qualified Person

Mr. Geoffrey Reed (MAusMM (CP)) (MAIG), Consultant for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired an 80% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated October 15, 2020), an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in and to certain mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickel cobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021) and 229 additional mineral exploration claims ("the new claims") in the James Bay area of Quebec. The new claims cover an area of 12,116 hectares or 121 square kms.

