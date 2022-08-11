Guardian Announces Listing on OTC Markets

Calgary, August 11, 2022 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GX) (OTC:GXUSF) ("Guardian" or the "Company"), a company focused on oil and gas and mineral exploration and development, today announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "GXUSF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GX".

The Company intends that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater trading visibility and convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach. Guardian's common shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash. It accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a more comprehensive selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"Our OTC Markets listing provides U.S. investors with the same ease of access as Canadian and European investors through our TSX Venture and Frankfurt listings," said Graydon Kowal, CEO of Guardian. "We continue to seek interests in promising oil and gas and mineral exploration opportunities and look forward to sharing our progress with a wider audience of investors", adds Kowal.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian is publicly traded company (TSX.V: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) in the business of oil and gas as well as mineral exploration and development. Guardian's prospects include the Mount Cameron property located in Yukon's Mayo Mining District and the Kaigani mineral claims located on southern Dall Island, southeast Alaska, USA.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Graydon Kowal

President and CEO

(403) 730-6333

Trading in the securities of Guardian Exploration Inc. should be considered highly speculative. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential completion of the Acquisition, the potential for the issuance of a drilling permit or of a preliminary economic assessment and the transactions that my result therefrom. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

