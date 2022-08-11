Adamera Drills Sulfide Zone at Lamefoot South Gold Project

Vancouver, August 11, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) announces two drill holes on the Lamefoot South Gold property in Washington State have intersected sulfide mineralization. The mineralization is similar to what was intersected in Adamera's 2021 drill hole PL-6. PL-6 intersected 4.7 g/t Au over 2.7 metres, including 10.7 g/t Au over 0.76 metres. The site is located 600 metres south of the former Lamefoot Gold Mine.

LS22-01 intersected a 7.5 metre zone with intermittent sulfides up to thirty percent. The second hole LS22-02 intersected 13.5 metres of intermittent sulfides, including intervals with massive sulfides. The drill core for the two holes is being prepared for shipping to the analytical laboratory.

"Our drilling hit a thicker zone with visual sulfide mineralization, similar to our 2021 PL-6 drill intercept. The PL-6 drill hole was the only hole to test this target, these new drill hole results should give us an early indication of whether we might have discovered a potential ore pod. The proximity to the former Lamefoot Mine is certainly an intriuging factor," states Mark Kolebaba, President of Adamera Minerals Corp. "The drill has now moved to our Buckhorn 2.0 project to test multiple targets that are permitted on that property while the Lamefoot core samples are assayed."

Adamera has identified at least 8 other geophysical / geochemical anomalies trending north-south on the Lamefoot South property. This is of particular interest because the Lamefoot Mine reportedly developed ore from 7 pods or "shoots" along a north-south trend. The Lamefoot South project is easily drilled year round . Planning is underway to initiate drilling on these related targets later in the season.

Prior to 2022, the spatial orientation of the mineralized zone intersected in PL-6 was completely unknown. Preliminary review of combined data from the 2021 and 2022 drill holes suggests mineralization plunges steeply to the northwest. A mise a la masse survey is being carried out to help further define the orientation of the mineralization prior to further drilling.

The Lamefoot South property is located approximately 10 km from Kinross' fully functional Kettle River Mill which is currently on care and maintanence. The Lamefoot Mine contained approximetly 1 million ounces of gold at a grade of 8 to 10 g/t.

An indepth technical overview of the Lamefoot South and Buckhorn 2.0 projects can be found in this recorded zoom call with Eric Coffin.

Gordon Gibson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced more then 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

