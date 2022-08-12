Victoria Gold Corp. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

Gold produced 32,055 oz

Average gold price realized US$ 1,901

Revenue US$ 54,353,838

Gross Profit US$ 17,913,052

Net Income US$ 13,415,271

Earnings (loss) per share  Basic US$ 0.21

EBITDA US$ 34,614,986

Q2 Q2 H1 H1

2022 2021 2022 2021

Operating data

Ore mined t 2,167,250 2,288,189 3,495,273 3,850,419

Waste mined t 2,162,172 3,322,930 4,437,066 7,998,225

Total mined t 4,329,422 5,611,119 7,932,339 11,848,644

Strip ratio w:o 1.00 1.45 1.27 2.08

Mining rate tpd 47,576 61,660 43,825 65,462

Ore stacked on pad t 2,303,776 2,396,799 3,185,191 3,347,312

Ore stacked grade g/t Au 0.85 0.81 0.81 0.82

Throughput (stacked) tpd 25,316 26,338 17,598 18,493

Gold ounces produced oz 32,055 32,140 56,413 58,899

Gold ounces sold oz 28,580 28,731 54,098 56,269