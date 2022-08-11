GCM Mining Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results

Second Quarter First Half

2022 2021 2022 2021

Operating data

Gold produced (ounces) (1) 53,198 52,198 103,149 103,684

Gold sold (ounces) 53,884 52,838 107,529 108,155

Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (2) $ 1,859 $ 1,797 $ 1,859 $ 1,805

Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (2) 877 767 847 816

AISC ($/oz sold) (2) 1,228 1,101 1,207 1,133

Financial data ($000s, except per share amounts)

Revenue $ 101,371 $ 96,353 $ 202,693 $ 198,272

Adjusted EBITDA (2) 45,863 47,995 91,081 94,318

Net income 38,965 29,799 44,203 148,104

Per share - basic 0.40 0.41 0.45 2.31

Per share - diluted 0.15 0.28 0.24 1.47

Adjusted net income (2) 14,224 23,556 29,005 45,504

Per share  basic (2) 0.15 0.33 0.30 0.69

Per share - diluted (2) 0.13 0.28 0.27 0.58

Net cash provided by operating activities 31,525 12,786 55,734 26,403

Free cash flow (2) 20,483 (2,834) 31,171 (337)

June 30, December 31,

2022 2021

Balance sheet ($000s):

Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,501 $ 323,565

Gold Bullion (3) 2,688 4,479

Senior Notes due 2026  principal amount outstanding (4) 300,000 300,000

Convertible Debentures due 2024 

principal amount outstanding (5) CA18,000 CA18,000