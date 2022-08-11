Monarch Mining Corp. Presents Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Croinor Gold Deposit



Category Zone Tonnes Au (g/t) Ounces

Measured

Croinor 97,700 6.24 19,600

Bug Lake - - -

Suzanne - - -

Total Measured 97,700 6.24 19,600

Indicated

Croinor 760,100 6.50 159,000

Bug Lake 39,400 6.44 8,200

Suzanne 6,400 5.81 1,200

Total Indicated 805,900 6.50 168,300

Total Measured and Indicated 903,600 6.47 187,900

Inferred

Croinor 127,900 5.86 24,100

Bug Lake 16,000 7.90 4,100

Suzanne 56,200 6.45 11,700

Total Inferred 200,100 6.19 39,800





Mineral resource estimates Tonnes Grade

(metric) (g/t Au) Ounces

Beaufor Mine1

Measured Resources 328,500 5.7 59,900

Indicated Resources 956,400 5.2 159,300

Total Measured and Indicated 1,284,900 5.3 219,200

Total Inferred 818,900 4.7 122,500

Croinor Gold2

Measured Resources 97,700 6.24 19,600

Indicated Resources 805,900 6.50 168,300

Total Measured and Indicated 903,600 6.47 187,900

Total Inferred 200,100 6.19 39,800

McKenzie Break3

In-pit

Total Indicated 1,441,377 1.80 83,305

Total Inferred 2,243,562 1.44 104,038

Underground

Total Indicated 387,720 5.03 62,677

Total Inferred 1,083,503 4.21 146,555

Swanson4

In-pit

Total Indicated 1,864,000 1.76 105,400

Total Inferred 29,000 2.46 2,300

Underground

Total Indicated 91,000 2.86 8,400

Total Inferred 87,000 2.87 8,000

TOTAL COMBINED5

Measured and Indicated Resources

Inferred Resources 666,882 423,193