Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

NOT FOR RELEASE - On 14 June 2022, the boards of Altus Strategies plc ("Altus" or the "Company") (AIM:ALS) (TSXV:ALTS) (OTC:ALTUF) and Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger of equals of Elemental and Altus with the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Altus being acquired by Elemental (the "Merger"). The Merger has been put forward to Scheme Shareholders by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme"). The scheme document in connection with the Merger was published on 12 July 2022 (the "Scheme Document"). Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document. All references to times in this announcement are to London time unless otherwise stated.

On 8 August 2022, the Scheme was approved by the requisite majorities of Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the Special Resolution to implement the Scheme was approved by the requisite majority of Altus Shareholders at the General Meeting.

Altus is pleased to announce that the High Court of Justice of England and Wales has today made an order sanctioning the Scheme under section 899 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to which the Merger is being implemented.

Next steps

Altus confirms that the Scheme Record Time for the Scheme will be 10:00 p.m. on Monday 15 August 2022. Scheme Shareholders on Altus' register at the Scheme Record Time will, upon the Scheme becoming effective in accordance with its terms, be entitled to receive consideration as provided for in the Scheme Document.

It is anticipated that the Effective Date of the Scheme will be Tuesday 16 August 2022, when a copy of the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. There has been no change to the expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme that was set out in the appendix to the announcement dated 12 July 2022.

As announced on 12 July 2022, a request has been made for the cancellation of the admission to trading of the Ordinary Shares of the Company ("Altus Shares") on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market and for the delisting of Altus Shares from TSX-V. Notice has also been given such that Altus Shares shall have their OTCQX designation withdrawn.

The last day of dealings in, and for the registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Altus Shares, is expected to be Monday 15 August 2022, and trading in Altus Shares will be suspended on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market and halted on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") with effect from the commencement of trading on Tuesday 16 August 2022.

It is expected that, subject to the Scheme becoming Effective on Tuesday 16 August 2022:

(i) the admission to trading of Altus Shares on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market will be cancelled (at 7:00 a.m. (London time) on Wednesday 17 August 2022);

(ii) the Altus Shares' OTCQX designation shall be withdrawn (at 9:00 a.m. (New York time) on Wednesday 17 August 2022); and

(iii) the Altus Shares will be delisted from the TSX-V (at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday 17 August 2022).

Further announcements will be made when the Scheme becomes Effective and when the admission to trading of Altus Shares has been cancelled on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, Altus Shares have been delisted from TSX-V and Altus Shares have had their OTCQX designation withdrawn.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com

Altus Strategies Plc +44 (0) 1235 511 767 Steven Poulton, Chief Executive UBS (Financial Adviser to Altus) +44 (0) 20 7567 8000 Jason Hutchings Sandip Dhillon Frank Geary SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Richard Morrison Adam Cowl SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker) Grant Barker Rob Rees +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Shard Capital Partners LLP (Broker) Damon Heath Isabella Pierre +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR to Altus) +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 Charles Goodwin Henry Wilkinson Elemental Royalties Corp. +44 (0) 7554 872 794 Frederick Bell, CEO and Director Canaccord Genuity Limited (Financial Adviser to Elemental) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Raj Khatri James Asensio David Sadowski Brad Cameron Longview Communications & Public Affairs (Financial PR & IR to Elemental) +1 604 694 6035 Alan Bayless Fasken Martineau LLP is retained as legal adviser to Elemental +44 (0) 20 7917 8500 Norton Rose Fulbright LLP is retained as UK legal adviser to Altus +44 (0) 20 7283 6000

About Altus Strategies plc

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 26 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Further Information

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval pursuant to the Merger, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation or solicitation is unlawful.

The Merger will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Merger including details of how to vote in respect of the Scheme.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

This announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with English law, any applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, the AIM Rules, the rules of the London Stock Exchange and the Takeover Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England.

Information relating to Altus Shareholders

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by Altus Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Altus may be provided to Elemental during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Takeover Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c) of the Takeover Code.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

