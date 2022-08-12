Crestview Exploration Announces CSAMT Survey Underway at its Rock Creek and Divide Projects

Calgary, August 12, 2022 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS), (CNSX:CRS.CN), (Frankfurt:CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Controlled-Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysical survey at the Rock Creek and Divide gold prospects is underway. Geophysics GPR arrived on site to commence operations on August 11, 2022. It is anticipated that the field work portion of the survey will take approximately 12 to 15 days to complete, after which interpretation and reporting will be conducted. The results of the survey will be used to finalize drill targets for the planned 2023 drill program.

Most recently described as being expanded from four lines to seven lines, the CSAMT survey is now finalized as being expanded to include 2 additional lines in the area, including 1 at the Company's Divide claims for a total of 6 lines on this survey.

Further to the continued mapping and sampling work underway at Rock Creek, the first batch of samples have been delivered to the labs for analysis. Results from this batch are anticipated to be available by the end of September 2022.

Chris Wensley, CEO

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. Crestview's Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain projects are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-778-887-3900

Email : Chris@crestviewexploration.com

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

