Argo Gold Update

Toronto, August 12, 2022 - Argo Gold (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) announces that Reinhard Schu has stepped down from the board of directors and that Pedro Villagran-Garcia has stepped down as Vice-President of Argo Gold. The Company would like to thank Mr. Schu for his significant contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Company would also like to thank Mr. Villagran-Garcia for his significant contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS).

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133721