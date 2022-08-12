Liberty Gold Corp. Reports Q2 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Attributable to shareholders:

Loss for the period $ (161) $ (6,777) $ (8,185) $ (11,755)

Loss and comprehensive income (loss)

for the period $ (1,234) $ (6,245) $ (8,907) $ (10,952)

Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.00) $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ (0.04)

As at June 30, As at December 31,

2022 2021

Cash and short-term investments $ 26,540 $ 17,255

Working capital $ 30,288 $ 13,691

Total assets $ 61,382 $ 53,329

Current liabilities $ 2,775 $ 9,885

Non-current liabilities $ 2,914 $ 3,116

Shareholders equity $ 51,504 $ 32,800