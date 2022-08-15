Visible Gold in First Holes Drilled into No9 Vein at Elizabeth

PERTH, August 15, 2022 - Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that it has intersected wide zones of mineralisation containing visible gold in two drill holes targeting the No. 9 Vein (EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20) at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tempus first ever holes drilled into No. 9 Vein at Elizabeth Gold Project (EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20) have both hit multiple intersections of visible gold

Current drilling has intersected zones of quartz veining up to 25 metres in width at No. 9 Vein with multiple grains of visible gold observed at various intervals

No. 9 Vein is a previously mapped vein, approximately 120 metres north west of Blue Vein but it had never been drilled by Tempus

Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented" The visual indication of wide zones of mineralisation containing visible gold in both of our first drill-holes holes completed on No. 9 Vein is extremely encouraging. The No.9 vein has been subject to little exploration since it was discovered. With the addition of No. 9 Vein to Blue Vein and SW Vein we now have three closely spaced veins under development at Elizabeth. We are anxiously awaiting the assays."

The No. 9 Vein is a previously mapped vein approximately 120 metres north west of Blue Vein. Some limited exploration had been performed on No. 9 Vein in the 1940s and 1950s. However, records available to Tempus were not conclusive and the Company had never drilled the vein until these first two holes recently completed. Based on the exciting progress from EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20, Tempus plans to complete five drill-holes on No. 9 Vein this drilling season.

The mineralisation observed in the drill core is summarised below.

DDH EZ-22-19

Drillhole EZ-22-19 was completed to a depth of 201 metres and intersected two quartz veins.

From 135.67 - 137.5m (1.83 downhole meters): Brecciated/sheared light greyish white quartz vein; the breccia matrix is consisting of strong pyrite and arsenopyrite with grains of visible gold observed in the vein and at the contacts.

From 162.92 - 163.42m (0.50 downhole meters): Light pinkish white quartz vein with moderate pyrite and arsenopyrite stringers.

Photo 1: No. 9 EZ-22-19 Drill Core Showing Visible Gold from 135.67 - 137.5m

DDH EZ-22-20

EZ-22-20 was drilled on the same azimuth as EZ-22-19 (284 degrees) but at a steeper dip (67 degrees) to target the vein below the two quartz veins intercepted in EZ-22-19.

EZ-22-20 was drilled to a total depth of 270.00m. The hole intercepted a 25.75m zone of sheeted veins from 85.50m and a second quartz vein intersection of 2.25m from 206.45m.

The core is highly broken and oxidized to depth of 113m. The veinlets are very irregular generally <10cm wide and are running along the core axis (from 1 - >10 degrees) in highly oxidized diorite.

The veinlets contain localized pyrite and arsenopyrite with visible gold observed in multiple locations across the entire 25.75m zone (94.8m, 95.9m, 97.4m, 97.6m, 105.7m, 109.1m, and 111.1m).

The second quartz vein intersection from 206.45m to 210.70m. The vein is cream coloured, oxidized in fractures with stringers of fine to very fine pyrite-arsenopyrite with chalcopyrite.

See the interpreted cross-section in Figure 2 that shows the location of the observed quartz vein and visible gold intersections in drill holes EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20. Figure 1 and Figure 3 show the location of the No. 9 vein parallel to and adjacent to the Blue Vein and the SW Vein.

With reference to the AIG 2015 guidance for visual reporting of massive sulphide mineralisation, the Company reports it has not encountered any massive sulphide mineralisation in drill hole EZ-22-19 or EZ-22-20. While it is not possible to accurately estimate the percentage of visual gold present though out the drill core, the Company suggests that the percentage would be less than the 0.01%. The Company cautions that visual observations of visible gold are not a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assays and analysis will be required to confirm the visual interpretations presented in this news release.

Figure 1 - Elizabeth Plan View Showing 2022 Drill Locations

Figure 2 - Interpretive X Section showing No. 9 Vein Drilling

Figure 3 - Elizabeth Vein Long Section (looking North)

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

Tempus Resources Ltd.

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022 dated May 16, 2022 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither the ASX Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table

Table 2: Significant Interval Table

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.

**no significant intervals

Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712072/Visible-Gold-in-First-Holes-Drilled-into-No9-Vein-at-Elizabeth