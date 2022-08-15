ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

London, 15 August 2022 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF), ("Endeavour", the "Group" or the "Company") announces that David Mimran, Non-Executive Director, has stepped down as a Director of the Company.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chair of the Board, said: "David joined Endeavour's Board of Directors following the Company's acquisition of Teranga Gold in early 2021, and since that time he has provided invaluable support and commitment to the Company. On behalf of the Board and Executive Management team, I would like to extend a warm thanks to David for his contributions to Endeavour.

As part of its ongoing role, the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee will continue to evaluate the Board composition, taking into account the mix of skills and experience, diversity, and optimal size, to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance."

David Mimran commented: "It has been a privilege to work alongside Endeavour's Board of Directors and Executive Management team to support the Company's evolution and growth into one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa. Through Tablo Corporation's shareholding, I plan to continue being a supportive shareholder of the Company given its high-quality portfolio and attractive shareholder returns programme."

Following this announcement, Endeavour's Board will be composed of eight members, of which the following four members are considered independent under the UK Corporate Governance Code: Alison Baker, Ian Cockerill (Senior Independent Director), Livia Mahler and Tertius Zongo. The Chair, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, was considered independent at the time of his appointment. In addition, James Askew and Naguib Sawiris sit as Non-Executive Directors, alongside S?bastien de Montessus as Executive Director, President and CEO.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Martino De Ciccio Brunswick Group LLP in London VP - Strategy & Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2706 +44 7974 982 458 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour's annual information form for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Attachment