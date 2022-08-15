C3 Metals Appoints Dan Symons President, CEO and Director

Toronto, August 15, 2022 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Symons to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective September 6, 2022. Simultaneous with this appointment Mr. Symons will also join C3 Metals' Board as a Director.

Dan Symons brings over 15 years of mining industry related experience in business development, corporate development and investor relations with a number of highly successful junior-mid tier growth companies. Mr. Symons joins C3 Metals from Argonaut Gold where he most recently held the position of Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Prior to this he was a key member of the Romarco Minerals Inc. executive management team in the role of Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Symons has been actively involved in multiple M&A transactions totalling over $800 million and equity and debt financings totalling over $650 million and $500 million, respectively. Mr. Symons commenced his career with Renmark Financial Communications, a leading North American IR firm, and is an active member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute. Mr. Symons holds an Honours B.A. from Concordia University in Montreal.

Tony Manini, Chairman of C3 Metals Inc. stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Dan to the Company as President and CEO, and as a director. Dan brings extensive capital markets facing corporate leadership experience which is highly complimentary to the strong technical and operating capability of our team. His core background in investor relations, coupled with a strong track record in corporate financing and M&A at a number of highly successful junior-mid tier growth companies is very relevant to the C3 Metals business as we continue to grow substantive long-term value for our shareholders through the exploration and development of our outstanding portfolio of copper and gold projects in Peru and Jamaica."

Dan Symons commented, "After getting to know the C3 Metals' Board of Directors and conducting due diligence of the exploration potential of its asset base, I'm excited to be joining a team of high-calibre individuals at such a prospective company. At the end of the day, success in the mineral exploration and development business is all about the people and properties, of which I consider both to be exceptional. I believe C3 Metals is poised for discovery and look forward to working with the team to create significant value for all stakeholders as the full potential of the Company's portfolio of copper and gold projects in Peru and Jamaica is unlocked."

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan approved by shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 4, 2022, the Board of Directors has granted 15,400,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. A total of 6,000,000 options will vest immediately, while 9,400,000 options will vest over a period of 12 months, subject to regulatory acceptance. After vesting, each incentive stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of CAD $0.08. The incentive stock options have a term of five years, expiring on August 15, 2027 or upon departure of the option-holder. Following this stock option grant, the Company will have a total of 51,660,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 8.76% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The Company also granted 2,036,364 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in 12 months, after the date of the grant.

For additional information, contact:

Tony Manini

Executive Chairman

tmanini@c3metals.com





ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits in the America's. The Company's flagship project is the Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, holding 100% ownership of 49 claims covering 267 sq km and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km. the Greatiam 10 and 70 claims covering 5 sq km. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 sq km of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

