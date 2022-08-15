Appointment of Investor Relations and Marketing Consultant

Vancouver, August 15, 2022 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR), (CNSX:NLR.CN), (OTC:NLRCF) is pleased to announce

that the Company has appointed Frontier Flex Marketing (2612130 Ontario Ltd.), part of the Frontier Merchant Capital Group ("Frontier"), as an investment relations and marketing consultant.

Frontier is an investor relations group with a home office in Toronto, Canada. Frontier will assist the company by increasing market awareness for the company using a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the company with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels.

Under the terms of the engagement, Frontier has been retained for a 12-month period at $90,000 per annum plus direct expenses, to be paid from general corporate funds.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com Tel: +1 604 608 6163 Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

