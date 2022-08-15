Libero Appoints Paul Taggar Cfo

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2022 - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Taggar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 9, 2022, replacing Lisa Peterson. Mr. Taggar is based in Vancouver and will oversee all accounting and finance operations, while driving sustainable performance that supports Libero's growth.

Mr. Taggar is a CPA with over 15 years of experience within the mining, commodities and professional services industries. He previously worked for Fronteer Gold until its acquisition by Newmont Mining. Most recently, Mr. Taggar was the CFO of an international commodities firm, specializing in exports of grain products. He started his career with KPMG and he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Libero thanks Ms. Peterson for her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

Libero has also granted 275,000 stock options to new employees and officers at a price of $0.32, expiring on February 15, 2027.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes the Mocoa deposit in Putumayo, Colombia; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Big Red and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Libero Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Libero Copper. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Libero Copper assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

