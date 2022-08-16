Copaur Minerals Inc. Discovers New Gold Zone At Williams Project GIC Porphyry Target

Vancouver, August 16, 2022 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQB: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recently completed four hole, 1,428 metre diamond drill campaign at its Williams Copper-Gold Project located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Drilling targeting untested soil geochemical anomalies at the GIC porphyry target has resulted in the discovery of a new gold zone yielding 2.2 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 0.13% copper (Cu) over 50 metres; including 4.2 g/t Au over 10.5 metres within drill hole WM22-02 (Table 1, and Figure 1). Both the copper and gold mineralization appear to be improving at depth with the drill hole ending in strong mineralization, demonstrating the significant potential to expand on this initial discovery.

The new gold discovery lies at the west end the of the GIC porphyry target, a 4 km x 0.8 km east-west trending copper-gold(±molybdenum) geochemical and IP/resistivity geophysical anomaly that has been subject to only limited historical drilling (Figure 2).

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO, commented, "We are extremely excited with this new gold-copper discovery. Given that this new discovery has only been tested by a single drill hole and ended in some of the strongest mineralization, additional drill testing is warranted at depth and along strike to define this emerging mineralized zone."

Table 1. Williams Copper-Gold Deposit 2022 Diamond Drill Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval[1] (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (g/t) Ag (g/t) WM22-02

(000/-50) 157 250 95 0.16 0.023 - - and



250 300 50 2.22 0.13 - 2.4 including



289.5 300 10.5 4.16 0.091 - - WM22-01

(000/-50) 32 126 94 - 0.024 - 5.1 WM22-03

(000/-50) 12 115 103 0.13 0.025 - - and



172 180 8 4.64 - - - WM22-04

(090/-50) 135 152.8 17.8 0.17 - 288 - and



167.8 185.5 17.7 - - 200 - and



412 420 8 - - 266 -





Figure 1. Williams GIC Porphyry Target WM22-02 Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/133951_801227a334e80abd_001full.jpg



Exploration drill hole WM22-02 testing a combined gold-copper soil geochemical and weak chargeability anomaly intersected subtle quartz-carbonate-pyrite-magnetite mineralized and chlorite altered intermediate volcanic rocks that returned assays of 2.22 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu over 50 metres, below a broader zone of anomalous copper and gold values returning 0.16 g/t Au and 230 ppm Cu over 95 metres (Image 1).

Drill hole WM22-01 targeting a copper-gold in soil geochemical target yielded anomalous copper values from assaying 240 ppm Cu over 94 metres from surface within fine fracture-fill mineralized, chlorite(±silica±epidote) altered intermediate volcanic rocks in contact with monazite intrusive at depth.

Similarly, drill hole WM22-03 also targeting a copper-gold in soil anomaly returned anomalous copper values of 250 ppm Cu over 103 metres from surface within chlorite-silica altered intermediate volcanic rocks; in addition, to a brecciated and silica-flooded magnetite veined zone downhole yielding 4.64 gt.t Au over 8 metres (Image 1).

Drill hole WM22-04 tested a combined copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly intersected an alternating sequence of massive and clastic intermediate volcanic rocks hosting multiple zones of fracture controlled molybdenite mineralization that retuned values including returned 0.17 g/t Au and 288 ppm Mo over 17.8 metres; 200 ppm Mo over 17.7 metres; and 266 ppm Mo over 8 metres.

The 2022 Williams Project drill campaign was designed to test a range of surface geochemical and geophysical targets within the GIC porphyry target (Figure 2). The discovery of a new gold zone with the drill hole WM22-02 is interpreted to represent distal gold-copper mineralization proximal to a potential blind porphyry intrusion at depth. A vector to depth and eastward toward an intrusive source is suggested based on an increase in silicification and potassic alteration of host volcanic rocks, presence of porphyritic intrusive rocks, and associated molybdenum mineralization within WM22-04 and surface soils. Additional drilling at the Williams GIC target will be designed to expand laterally and to depth the compelling gold values intersected in WM22-02, which terminated in mineralization.





Figure 2. Williams GIC Porphyry Target



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/133951_801227a334e80abd_002full.jpg







Image 1: WM22-02 (left) clotty pyrite mineralized, chlorite-silica-potassium feldspar-magnetite altered volcanic (this sample 5.8 g/t Au and 787 ppm Cu); WM22-03 (right) brecciated and silica-flooded magnetite veined zone (this sample 9.9 g/t Au)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/133951_801227a334e80abd_003bfull.jpg

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of CopAur Minerals Inc. and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish 30-gram fire-assay ("FA") analysis, in addition to four-acid digestion 33 element ICP-AES geochemistry. Overlimit values for copper (>1%) and silver (>100 g/t) were analyzed via four-acid digestion ICP-AES or AAS.

CopAur Minerals Inc. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Williams Copper-Gold Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur Minerals Inc. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. CopAur Minerals Inc. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

[1] True Width of the mineralized zone is not known

