Local Government Committee Supports EcoGraf HFfree BAM Facility

14:00 Uhr

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise that the City of Rockingham's (CoR) Planning and Engineering Services Committee, has supported the Company's application for Development Approval of the new EcoGraf™ Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility in Western Australia.

Company representatives attended the Committee meeting held on 15 August and the support paves the way for the CoR to make a recommendation to the Joint Development Assessment Panel for the grant of the Development Approval.

Works Approval processes are led by the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER). DWER is completing its assessment of the proposed development under the Western Australian Environmental Protection Act 1986.

Subject to final considerations DWER is expected to issue the approvals during this current quarter.

The new EcoGraf HFfree™ BAM Facility is located in an established industrial precinct that's been designated as a priority zone for the development of a globally leading battery minerals processing centre and the land on which it will operate will be leased to the Company by the State Government land agency DevelopmentWA.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS MEDIA

Andrew Spinks Michael Vaughan

Managing Director Fivemark Partners

T: +61 8 6424 9002 T: +61 422 602 720

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a diversified battery anode material business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf™ process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

A fly-through of Stage 1 of the new EcoGraf™ HFfree BAM Facility in Western Australia is available to view at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZ6Xbg9Jgo



EcoGraf Ltd.

EcoGraf Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2PW0M
AU0000071482
www.ecograf.com.au
