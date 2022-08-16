York Harbour Metals Engages Investor Relations Firm

Vancouver, August 16, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") announces that it has selected its new investor relations services firm, 121 Group (HK) Ltd. ("121 Group") to provide media relations services and other assistance with investor relations to help build the Company's public profile and gain exposure with investors through investor relations, digital marketing, and the dissemination of corporate information.

Pursuant to the agreement with 121 Group, 121 Group will commence services effective August 15, 2022, for a 12-month term for a monthly fee of US$3,500, invoiced, and payable monthly and may be terminated with 30 days notice. 121 Group will introduce the Company to market participants, distribute the Company's announcements and provide weekly Company highlights to its vetted investor network, and assist and advise on preparation or marketing materials. 121 Group is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, does not currently own any securities of the Company, but may purchase securities of the Company from time to time for investment purposes. The Company's agreement with 121 Group is subject to acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTC Pink: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the 100%-owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company plans to continue drilling the strike and depth extents of Main Mine area and test the other massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact the CEO at info@yorkharbourmetals.com, Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

