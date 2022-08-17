Disposition of Common Shares of Northern Uranium Corp.

KELOWNA, Aug. 16, 2022 - This news release is issued by Charles E. Fipke ("Fipke"), pursuant to the early warning requirements of Multilateral Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares of Northern Uranium Corp. ("UNO").

On August 16, 2022 Fipke, through 0974052 B.C. Ltd., disposed of 50,000,000 shares of UNO by way of series of private transactions for total consideration of $200,000.

Immediately prior to the disposition, Fipke had beneficial ownership and control over 67,999,998 shares of UNO (41.88%).

Following the disposition, Fipke has ownership and control over 17,999,998 shares (11.09%).

Fipke disposed of the shares in connection with changes to the board of UNO. In connection with the disposition, the purchasers represented to Fipke that they were not acting in concert for the purposes of MI 62-104.

A copy of the early warning report dated August 16, 2022 will be available on SEDAR under UNO's profile. Copies of the report will also be available by written request to UNO at 203-1634 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna, BC V1Y 6G2.

SOURCE Northern Uranium Corp.