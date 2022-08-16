Menü Artikel
Rio2 Limited Announces Warrant Expiration

16.08.2022  |  GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2022 - Rio2 Limited (Rio2 or the Company) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO), announces today that 25,091,950 share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of C$0.50, expired on August 13, 2022. These share purchase warrants were issued in connection with the Companys 2019 offering of units consisting of common stock and half warrants (the Offering).


ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. In addition to the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile, Rio2 Limited continues to pursue additional strategic acquisitions where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to build a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction, precious metals company.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED

Alex Black, President, CEO & Director
Email: info@rio2.com
Tel: 604 260-2696



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
