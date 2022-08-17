Kingfisher Drills Broad Intervals of Near Surface Intrusive Hosted Mineralization at Cloud Drifter

VANCOUVER, August 17, 2022 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updates on diamond drilling at the 100% owned 511 km2 Goldrange Project. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin region of Southwest British Columbia.

Highlights

11 diamond drill holes (2427 m) have been completed at the Cloud Drifter Zone so far this season.

Intervals of vein, breccia, and disseminated sulfide mineralization intercepted in all drill holes over ~850 m east-west extent.

Drilling at the Eastern Target Area intersected up to ~35 m of strongly altered and mineralized quartz diorite below an outcrop that grades up to 9.7 g/t Au.

Drilling at the Pad 400 Target Area intersected multiple areas of strongly altered quartz diorite with breccia and vein hosted mineralization.

At the Western Target Area, drilling intercepted structurally controlled quartz-sulfide veins, breccias, and disseminated sulfide mineralization beneath the highest multi-element soil geochemical anomaly in the Cloud Drifter Zone.

Dustin Perry, CEO states "Drilling at the Cloud Drifter Zone is off to a great start with zones of mineralization in all drill holes to date which significantly expands the footprint of the mineralized system. We continue to see a wide variety of mineralization styles across a broad area proving the robust nature of this gold system. The drill will be moving back to the Eastern Target Area shortly where we will begin drilling step out holes from the promising mineralization in GR22-022. We anticipate that our upcoming diamond drill assays will guide follow-up drilling of these target areas."

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs within the orogenic Yalakom Gold Belt, which is host to the Bridge River District that includes the past producing Bralorne Mine. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s.

Diamond Drilling Update

Diamond drilling at the Cloud Drifter Zone has been completed over 11 holes totalling 2427 m (Table 1). Figure 1 outlines the drilling progress to date. Drilling has been completed over three areas referred to as the Eastern, Western, and Pad 400 Target Areas. GR22-015 to GR22-20 were completed at the Pad 400 Target, GR22-21 and GR22-22 were completed at the Eastern Target, and GR22-23 to GR22-25 have been completed at the Western Target. Drilling is ongoing at the Western Target and once completed it will move to the Eastern Target for additional follow-up drilling. Summaries of visual drill results at each target area are described below.

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip GR22-015 388582 5705826 1503 201 310 80 GR22-016 388582 5705826 1503 148 327 76 GR22-017 388616 5705883 1469 227 247 46 GR22-018 388616 5705883 1469 226 235 45 GR22-019 388469 5705848 1476 203 139 70 GR22-020 388469 5705848 1476 203 151 64 GR22-021 388953 5705970 1450 200 131 55 GR22-022 388945 5705922 1478 145 322 56 GR22-023 388185 5705655 1572 252 353 55 GR22-024 388257 5705646 1583 285 333 53 GR22-025 388257 5705646 1583 348 333 75

Table 1: Diamond Drill Collars (NAD 83 - Zone 10)

­­

Figure 1: Diamond Drill Hole Locations within the Cloud Drifter Zone

Eastern Target Area

The first two drill holes (GR22-021 and GR22-022) in the Eastern Target Area confirmed the presence and continuity of a disseminated sulfide and stockwork style of veins not yet identified in drilling. Mineralization styles in drilling includes disseminated, breccia, and vein-hosted chalcopyrite, pyrite, and arsenopyrite. Stockwork and disseminated mineralization styles in surface rocks in this area grade up to 9.7 g/t Au and coincide with strong multi-element (Au, Ag, As, Cu, Bi, Te, Sb, Zn, Mo, W) anomalism in soil geochemistry.

At the Eastern Target Area, mapping and rock sampling of limited rock exposures in forest cover indicate the presence of both a high sulfide and a high vein density domain with a homogeneous mineralization style. Based on the homogeneous textures and consistent vein densities, there is potential for continuity of grade laterally between outcrops and vertically at depth.

GR22-021 collared downslope of an outcrop that grades up to 6.8 g/t Au and drilled to the southeast. Drilling encountered mineralized quartz diorite from surface to 21 m and another interval of stronger quartz diorite hosted mineralization from 51 m to 65 m (Figure 2). The Company believes that the drill hole did not intersect the full thickness of this body and future drilling will test the full thickness body by drilling north from upslope. Further drilling will aim to outline the orientation of the intrusion that is host to mineralization.

Figure 2: GR22-021 Quartz-Diorite Hosted Mineralized Interval

High resolution image available here: Figure 2

GR22-022 collared upslope of an outcrop that grades up to 9.7 g/t Au and is located ~60 m west of the outcrop that GR22-021 targeted. Intervals of dense veins in quartz diorite were intercepted from 26.0 m to 65.8 m (Figure 3), 88 m to 95 m, and 112 m to 120 m.

Figure 3: GR22-022 Quartz-Diorite Hosted Mineralized Interval (PY = Pyrite, AP = Arsenopyrite, CP = Chalcopyrite)

High resolution image available here: Figure 3

Pad 400 Target Area

Diamond drilling at the Pad 400 Target Area follows up on vein and breccia hosted mineralization from the 2021 drill program. Highlights from this area in 2021 include 73.4 g/t Au over 1 m from pyrite-ankerite veins and 6.88 g/t Au over 9 m from sulfide cement breccia. This year's drilling is testing the lateral and down-dip continuity of high-grade gold along an easterly structural trend that dips moderately south. Drill holes into this trend confirmed the location and presence of high-density quartz-sulfide veins parallel to the modelled structures. This important easterly structural trend in the lower Cloud Drifter Zone correlates with multiple high-grade Au intercepts in 2021 drill holes. The structural expression is more than 25 m true thickness, which also coincides with a coincident chargeability-conductivity geophysical anomaly.

Drilling in this area returned broad intercepts of altered and dense veins in quartz diorite in all drill holes (GR22-015 to GR22-020) including GR22-018 which intercepted altered and mineralized quartz diorite from 61.80 m to 174.20 m (Figure 4). An additional drill pad is built in the Pad 400 Target Area and drill holes will be oriented in a westerly direction from that pad.

Figure 4: GR22-018 Quartz-Diorite Hosted Mineralized Interval (PY = Pyrite, AP = Arsenopyrite, CP = Chalcopyrite)

High resolution image available here: Figure 4

Western Target Area

Initial holes at the Western Target Area intercepted structurally controlled quartz-sulfide veins, breccias, and disseminated sulfide mineralization beneath the highest multi-element soil geochemical anomaly (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Pb, Sb, Bi, Te, W) in the Cloud Drifter Zone. The source of a coincident conductivity and chargeability anomaly was determined to be due to the presence of hydrothermal sulfide mineralization. Structural and geochemical exploration trends were intercepted at anticipated depths with drilling and are coincident with elevated sulfide mineralization.

Altered quartz diorite was identified in GR22-023 to GR22-025 and is similar in appearance to the Pad 400 Target Area as well as at the Eastern Target Area. This gives the intrusive hosted target over 800 m of strike length, open in multiple directions. Additional styles of mineralization are illustrated in Figure 5. A feldspar porphyry containing disseminated molybdenite and chalcopyrite was intercepted in GR22-023 and points towards a potential higher temperature heat source for the mineralizing system.

Figure 5: Western Target Area Mineralization Styles (MO = Molybdenite, PY = Pyrite, AP = Arsenopyrite, PO = Pyrrhotite)

High resolution image available here: Figure 5

Future Steps

Diamond drilling is underway at the Western Target Area gossan pad where it is drilling northeast underneath the large gossan and geochemical anomaly after which it will test to the northwest under the Argo showing.

Once completed, the drill will move to the Eastern Target Area where it will continue to test the promising intrusive hosted mineralization intersected in GR22-021 and GR22-022. Future drilling will be completed from the same pad as GR22-022 and then step out drilling will occur to the east and west.

Additional IP surveying is underway at the Eastern Target Area and Day Trip Zones to test for deeper feeder structures that will inform targeting at both areas for diamond drill testing later this season.

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 103,007,272 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

