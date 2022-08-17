Former Western Copper And Gold Chairman Dale Corman To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Mining Hall Of Fame

WESTERN AND CORMAN TO FUND SCHOLARSHIPS FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING RELATED TO MINING

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2022 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that F. Dale Corman, the Company's founder and former Chaiman and CEO, will be inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame on August 18, 2022. The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame celebrates individuals who make Canada's mining industry a global leader. It recognizes outstanding achievement in the mining industry and aims to inspire future generations in mining.

Mr. Corman was born in St. Catharines, Ontario and earned a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York in 1961. His early successes in the 1970's include the high-grade Sturgeon Lake base metal mine in Ontario, the Lake George antimony mine in New Brunswick and the Cullaton Lake gold mine in Nunavut. In subsequent decades he led several Vancouver-based junior companies, notably Western Copper Corp. which later through a name change became Western Silver Corp. Mr. Corman's career highlights include the discovery by Western Copper Holdings and Teck, of the world-class San Nicolas deposit, as well as the Penasquito mine in central Mexico. Penasquito ultimately became Mexico's largest gold mine, second largest silver mine and an important asset for current operator Newmont Corporation. Mr. Corman served as president of seven public companies and director of 25 listed companies and was involved in the exploration and development of seven mines and mineral deposits in Canada, and other parts of the world.

In 2006, Mr. Corman identified the Casino deposit in Yukon as a potential large tonnage copper gold deposit. In subsequent years as President and Executive Chairman he led Western Copper and Gold through exploration and feasibility which confirmed Casino as one of the largest and most economic copper and gold deposits in the world.

In honour of Mr. Corman's tremendous contributions to mining over the past several decades, Western Copper and Gold through its subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is contributing $150,000 and Mr. Corman will match this contribution to establish a $300,000 scholarship fund that will grant annual scholarships for up to $5,000 in Mr. Corman's name for First Nations, Yukoners, and Employees of Yukon Mining Companies to pursue education in science and engineering. The scholarship will have one $5,000 award in 2023 and grow to multiple awards in future years.

"I am honoured that Western's Board of Directors have chosen to initially fund a scholarship in my name. Education has been the cornerstone of my success and personal happiness over my career in mining. My hope and vision are that this fund will grow, along with the development of the Casino Project, and will enrich the education and passion for mining in the Yukon." said Mr. Corman.

"Western Copper and Gold is thrilled to honour Mr. Corman's great legacy in mining, as well as support and encourage young Yukoners to embark in a career in mining." said Ken Williamson, Interim Chairman of Western Copper and Gold. "We look forward to many exciting developments in Yukon in the years and decades to come."

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

