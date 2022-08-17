NorZinc And Acho Dene Koe First Nation Sign Key Transportation Corridor Benefits Agreement

NZC-TSX

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2022 - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce the signing of a Transportation Corridor Benefits Agreement (the "Agreement") with Acho Dene Koe First Nation related to the transportation of mineral concentrate from the Prairie Creek Project ("Prairie Creek" or the "Project") through the First Nation's Traditional Territory in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada.

This Agreement sets the basis for the long-term working partnership and benefits for Acho Dene Koe First Nation and its members and its businesses.

Acho Dene Koe First Nation's Traditional Territory and waters span three jurisdictions: British Columbia, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. Its main community is currently settled in Fort Liard. The Concentrate from the Mine will pass immediately by Fort Liard on Northwest Territories' Highway 7 (commonly referred to as the Liard Highway) and will continue on Provincial BC Highway 77 within the First Nations traditional territory in British Columbia.

Acho Dene Koe First Nation and its economic development corporation ("ADK Holdings Ltd") will participate in the benefits of the project, particularly through training, employment, business, and contracting opportunities related to the transportation of mineral concentrate.

"We are pleased to be signing this agreement with the Acho Dene Koe First Nation which sets a strong foundation for us to work collectively, ensuring the benefits to its community/members. We would like to thank Chief Gene Hope and both the past and current Councils of Acho Dene Koe First Nation; as well as the directors of ADK Holdings Ltd who continue to support the Project", said Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, NorZinc. "The formalization of yet another benefits agreement with our First Nations partners and its economic development corporations demonstrates and solidifies the support and recognition of the positive impacts of the Project in this northern region and brings us one step closer to moving Prairie Creek forward."

"Acho Dene Koe First Nation is excited to finalize the negotiations NorZinc, the agreement reached comes after two years of discussions and it achieves the mandate set by the Council of Chief Hope and carried-forward by the current council. Our Council would like to thank the efforts of our negotiating team in achieving this positive result in supporting economic opportunities, as well as, providing of capacity to our First Nation with direct community support for education, training, and community harvesters and events for the future, said Sub Chief Brenda Berreault"

"As the Chairperson for ADK Holdings Ltd, this is a momentous opportunity. The ore transportation opportunity and the formation of a new company will help to position the economic development corporation for the future in employment, business opportunities, and economic growth that has not been seen since the days of when oil and gas was at its height. We look forward to working with NorZinc in advancing this opportunity, said Boyd Clark, Chairperson, ADK Holdings Ltd."

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NORZF". NorZinc is focused on developing its 100%-owned high-grade zinc-silver-lead Prairie Creek Project, located in the Northwest Territories.

About Acho Dene Koe First Nation

Acho Dene Koe First Nation is a Dene band government based in Fort Liard, Northwest Territories, Canada with Aboriginal rights, including title to its Traditional Territory. Our main community is the Hamlet of Fort Liard. Acho Dene Koe First Nation has existing treaty settlement negotiations with the Governments of Canada, Northwest Territories, Yukon and British Columbia. Acho Dene Koe First Nation adheres to Treaty 11, and a signatory to the Devolution Agreement in Northwest Territories and is a member government of the Dehcho First Nations.

Cautionary Statement - Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward?looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the participation of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation in the Prairie Creek Project.

These forward?looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the risk that the Acho Dene Koe First Nation does not contribute or provide support to the Company with regards to the Prairie Creek Project, either at all, or as expected by the Company.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the support and participation of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation in the Prairie Creek Project.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

