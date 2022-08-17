Kenmare Resources plc Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2022 and interim dividend

H1 H1 %

2022 2021 Change

Production (tonnes)

HMC produced 738,300 798,500 -8%

HMC processed 740,600 814,400 -9%

Finished products production

Ilmenite 499,700 559,000 -11%

Primary zircon 26,500 28,200 -6%

Rutile 4,000 4,200 -5%

Concentrates2 20,500 20,700 -1%

Total finished products 550,700 612,100 -10%



Financials

Revenue ($ million) 197.3 178.2 11%

Freight ($ million) 15.2 10.4 46%

Revenue FOB ($ million)1 182.1 167.8 9%

Finished products shipped (tonnes)1 424,300 594,100 -29%

Average price received (FOB) per tonne ($/t) 429 282 52%



Total operating costs ($ million)3 122.3 119.5 2%

Total cash operating costs ($ million)4 101.2 87.3 16%

Cash operating cost per tonne

of finished product ($/t)1 184 143 29%

Cash operating cost per tonne of ilmenite

(net of co-products) ($/t)1 105 113 -7%

EBITDA ($ million)1 105.5 82.3 28%

Profit before tax ($ million) 68.6 50.6 36%

Profit after tax ($ million) 62.5 48.0 30%

Announcement of interim dividend 17 August 2022

Ex-Dividend Date 22 September 2022

Record Date 23 September 2022

Currency election cut-off date 27 September 2022

Payment Date 21 October 2022