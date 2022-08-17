Progressive Planet Solutions to Commence Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

KAMLOOPS, Aug. 17, 2022 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN", "Progressive Planet" or the "Company"), a dominant manufacturer of agricultural, household and industrial products whose pioneering blue-sky technology turns post-consumer glass into high-performance cement using CO 2 sequestration, is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol ASHXF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors," said Stephen Harpur, CEO of PLAN. "We believe that trading on the OTCQB® can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets and we're committed to driving greater investor participation while facilitating easier trading access."

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PLAN.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

About Progressive Planet

Progressive Planet is a B2B disruptive tech innovation company providing circular solutions using micronized minerals for cement and agricultural sectors. PLAN is developing and producing a portfolio of proprietary solutions focused on sequestering CO 2 and minimizing the carbon footprint of our customers.

