AmmPower Corp. Response to Inflation Reduction Act (2022) and Proposed Hydrogen Tax Incentives

TORONTO, August 17, 2022 - CSE:AMMP, OTCQB:AMMPF, FSE:601A / AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") announces that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (H.R. 5376) (the "Act"), which was approved by the United States Congress and signed into law on August 16th, 2022, includes provisions that the Company believes will benefit owners of AmmPower's independent ammonia production systems, the IAMM™ units.

The Act includes several provisions to incentivize clean energy and clean hydrogen production through deductible tax credits. These credits will offset the operating costs associated with the production of green hydrogen, and therefore green ammonia. The Company believes its IAMM™ units will meet the qualifications listed in the Act, enabling owners of IAMM™ units to take advantage of the proposed tax credits. Some of these qualifications include:

Clean hydrogen production facility; Clean Hydrogen used in the production of green ammonia; and Built before January 1, 2033.

Today, ammonia production results in the creation of nearly 2% of all CO2 emissions due to the use of fossil fuels in traditional ammonia manufacturing processes. AmmPower anticipates that the Act will have the intended impact of accelerating the switch to green energy, especially in the production of green ammonia.

Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO and Executive Chairman, states, "we are pleased to see legislative support to accelerate the decarbonization of our economy. AmmPower is proud to be playing a role in initiatives that are so important to the future well-being of our world."

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The Company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

