SRC Announces Carbon Emissions for Q2 of 2022

Toronto, August 17, 2022 - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the calculation of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions produced across the Company's operations in Q2 of 2022.

The World Resource Institute's greenhouse gas protocol (GHG Protocol) establishes a framework for calculating Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions. The framework for classifying carbon emissions can be summarized as follows:

SCOPE 1 SCOPE 2 SCOPE 3 Direct Supporting Activities Suppliers & Contractors Fuel Combustion Purchased Electricity Purchased Goods & Services Company Vehicles Heat & Steam Business Travel Fugitive Emissions Retail Logistics Fleet Employee Commuting Waste Disposal Use of Solid Products Transport & Distribution (Upstream / Down) Investments Leased Assets & Franchises

Stakeholder has calculated the following Scope emissions for operations during Q2 of 2022.

Scope 1

Apr May Jun TOTAL 1 Quarry Ops. Diesel 14,852 kg CO 2 22,244 kg CO 2 11,387 kg CO 2 48,483 kg CO 2 Fugitive Emissions n/a n/a n/a n/a 2 Vehicles (Gasoline) 2,466 kg CO 2 3,432 kg CO 2 1,872 kg CO 2 7,770 kg CO 2 1 Vehicles (Diesel) 584 kg CO 2 957 kg CO 2 670 kg CO 2 2,211 kg CO 2 3 Vehicles (Ethanol) n/a n/a n/a n/a 4 Butane Fuel C 4 H 10 156 kg CO 2 195 kg CO 2 156 kg CO 2 507 kg CO 2 Total 18,058 kg CO 2 26,828 kg CO 2 14,085 kg CO 2 58,971 kg CO 2

1 Using 2.68 kg of CO 2 / litre of diesel (C 12 H 23 ) consumed in operations

2 Using 2.3 kg of CO 2 / litre of gasoline (C 8 H 18 ) consumed in operations

3 Using 0.0 kg of CO 2 / litre of ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH) consumed in operations

4 Using 3.0 kg of CO 2 / kg of butane (C 4 H 10 ) consumed in operations

Scope 2

Apr May Jun TOTAL Electricity Water 98.18% * 252.32 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 1,358.81 kWh -0 kg CO 2 348.54 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2 Electricity Wind 1.8% * 4.63 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 24.91 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 6.39 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2 Electricity Solar 0.02% * 0.05 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 0.28 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 0.07 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2 Total 257 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 1,384 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 355 kWh - 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2

* CEMIG DISTRIBUIÇÃO S.A. power generation complex (Water 98.18% - Wind 1.8% - Solar 0.02%)

Scope 3

Apr May Jun TOTAL Business Travel 1,500 kg CO 2 1,500 kg CO 2 1,500 kg CO 2 4,500 kg CO 2 Employee Commuting n/a n/a n/a n/a Waste Disposal n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 Transportation 1 50,108 kg CO2 65,415 kg CO2 17,423 kg CO2 132,946 kg CO 2 2 Processing * 1,163 kg CO2 1,518 kg CO2 135 kg CO2 2,816 kg CO 2 3 Transportation 2 31,091 kg CO2 40,589 kg CO2 3,610 kg CO2 75,290 kg CO 2 Investments n/a n/a n/a n/a Leases & Franchises n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 83,862 kg CO 2 109,022 kg CO 2 22,668 kg CO 2 215,552 kg CO 2

* ENERGIAS do BRASIL S.A. power generation complex (81% - Renewable in 2021)



1 Transportation 1 Transportation of quarry block to client purchasing station

2 Processing Cutting and polishing of quarry materials at client processing sites

3 Transportation 2 Transportation of refined quarry tiles to overseas markets

"We plan to be carbon negative for 2022 and have started this process by establishing carbon reporting protocols and publishing the results of our calculations. The company calculates that during Q2 of 2022 its operations released 274,523 kg (274.523 Tonnes) of CO 2 emissions from all sources," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO of Stakeholder.

The Company reports blue quartzite sales for Q2 of $659,296 CAD vs. sales for Q1 of $596,097 CAD and gross margin for Q2 of $558,784 CAD vs. gross margin for Q1 of $500,114 CAD.

Net profit margin for Q2 of 2022 was calculated at 85% for the quarter.

About Stakeholder

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a junior resource company developing cash flow from the production and sale of exotic Blue Quartzite at its wholly owned Blue Quartzite quarry in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. also has 100% ownership of the Ballarat Gold Project which holds 7,442 hectares of claims located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company's Ballarat Project claim group includes an area extending over 10 km of the road construction route for the Northern Gateway Road which is being built to service the White Gold District. The Ballarat claim group also includes title to 10 claims located within the nearby Coffee Project which is being developed by Newmont Corp. south of the Yukon River.

