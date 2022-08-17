Belmont JV Partner Marquee Provides Exploration Update for Lone Star Copper-Gold Project
Final assay results received from Phase 1 drilling program - August 17, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA); (FSE:L3L2) is pleased to announce that Belmont's JV partner Marquee Resources (ASX: MQR) ("Marquee") announced the final assay results from the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project, Washington State, USA (Lone Star or the Project). Results from the final batch of assays continue to intersect a wide mineralised envelope (up to 150m @ >0.5% Cu) with high-grade mineralised zones (up to 19.8m @ >2% Cu) within the core of the system. The Company's focus now turns to completion of a maiden, JORC/NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.
President & CEO Comment:
George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented, "With receipt of the final assay results we have completed another milestone in the continuing development of the Lone Star deposit. The drilling has revealed high grade copper and significant amounts of accessory gold and silver which should potentially make a robust contribution to an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate."
About the Lone Star
The Lone Star deposit is interpreted to have elements of structural and stratigraphic control with an overprinting porphyry copper system. Structurally stacked 'tectonic' lenses of east dipping, closely spaced, overlapping en-echelon zones of VMS-style massive sulphide have been structurally emplaced during thrusting over the basal serpentinite unit.
At least eight individual zones have been interpreted and these zones range from 1 to 18 metres thick. Porphyry and hydrothermal fluids utilised the pre-existing structural architecture to deposit copper-gold mineralisation after the earlier thrusting event.
Structurally controlled epithermal gold mineralisation, discordant with early base metal mineralisation, has also been identified hosted in veins, shear veins and breccia zones and is interpreted to have been deposited syn-porphyry emplacement. At least three separate rhyolite sills, are fed by sub-vertical, structurally controlled, feeder dykes/zones.
The mineralised sub-vertical dykes/zones are estimated to be approx. 20-40m wide, extend laterally for tens to hundreds of metres and are vertically extensive. Identification of the mineralised dykes opens the possibility of defining significant additional mineralisation outside the flat-lying, structurally remobilised base metal mineralisation that has been historically identified.
Lone Star Update
The Phase 1 drilling program at Lone Star included 46 diamond drillholes for 7,888m and assay results from all drillholes have been received (Table 1). The Company's focus has now shifted to completing a maiden JORC 2022 /NI 43-101 compliant resource in conjunction with consultants from Mining Plus Pty Ltd.
The Phase 1 drill program was designed to satisfy three key objectives:
- validate the historical drill hole database and resource model;
- deliver a JORC 2022 /NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; and
- test for extensions to the historical resource.
Table 1
Hole_ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
CuEq(%)
Cu (%)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
LS21-001
41.5
50.3
9.1
0.75
0.6
0.2
3.2
LS21-001
54.9
61.2
6.9
1.82
1.2
0.8
12.9
LS21-001
65.8
110
44.2
1.46
1.3
0.2
4.6
inc.
65.8
88.7
19.8
2.78
2.4
0.5
6.7
LS21-001
115.8
138.7
19.1
0.40
0.4
NSR
NSR
LS21-001
140.4
162.5
22.1
1.41
1.2
0.3
2.2
inc.
140.4
162.5
8.5
2.64
2.1
0.8
2.4
LS21-001
198.7
200.9
4.7
1.00
0.8
0.3
1
LS21-002
46.9
60.8
15.5
5.04
3.7
1.8
23
inc.
56.7
59.3
2.6
26.06
18.5
10.4
106
LS21-002
95.1
101.1
6
0.42
0.4
NSR
2.5
LS21-002
120.7
176.1
53.6
1.08
0.8
0.4
2
inc.
167.6
176.1
7.6
3.06
2.1
1.4
6.2
LS21-002
193.8
194.7
0.9
4.61
3.8
1.2
4
LS21-002
199.3
200.5
1.2
4.27
3
1.9
4
LS21-002
202
203.6
1.6
1.57
0.9
1
2
LS21-003
72.4
77.4
5
4.35
3.5
1.1
17.5
LS21-003
125.6
147.9
22.3
1.06
0.8
0.4
NSR
inc.
133.8
143.3
9.5
1.47
1.1
0.5
5.6
LS21-003
155.2
211
55.8
0.60
0.6
NSR
NSR
inc.
165.9
175.1
9.2
1.20
1
0.3
NSR
LS21-004
7
14.6
7.6
1.40
1.2
0.3
NSR
LS21-005
42.98
49.83
6.9
0.55
0.4
0.2
2.1
LS21-005
84.1
92.1
7.9
1.26
1.1
0.2
4.7
LS21-006
99.7
111.6
11.9
2.33
1
2
3.3
inc.
108.5
110.1
1.6
9.79
2.1
11.7
7
LS21-007
107.9
125.6
17.7
3.47
1.6
2.8
5.9
inc.
112.2
116.3
4.1
6.40
5.3
1.5
16.8
inc.
117.4
122.3
4.9
5.68
0.5
7.9
2.6
LS21-008
5.5
23.2
17.7
0.80
0.6
0.3
NSR
LS21-009
6.4
46
39.6
0.40
0.4
NSR
NSR
LS21-009
63.4
70.7
7.3
0.76
0.5
0.4
NSR
LS21-010
7.8
43.9
37.9
1.29
1
0.4
4.5
inc.
21
33.2
12.2
2.78
2
1.1
8.8
LS21-010
59.2
80.5
21.3
0.62
0.6
NSR
3.3
LS21-010
127.1
138.4
11.3
0.42
0.4
NSR
3.2
LS21-011
108.8
111.9
3.1
3.32
2.6
1
8.6
LS21-011
119.5
127.7
8.2
1.99
1.3
1
4.7
LS21-012
50.3
50.9
0.6
3.37
2.4
1.4
8
LS21-013
87.8
96
8.2
0.53
0.4
0.2
0.5
LS21-014
3.1
10.4
7.3
0.55
0.4
0.2
2.5
LS21-015
16.5
71.6
55.2
1.26
0.9
0.5
4.5
LS21-016
12.8
162.2
149.4
0.84
0.7
0.2
1.3
inc.
45.1
49.4
4.3
1.28
1.1
0.2
7.4
inc.
108.8
113.4
4.6
4.03
3.1
1.3
11.7
inc.
127.1
136.3
9.2
1.16
1
0.2
4.7
LS21-016
169.8
171.3
1.5
1.30
1.1
0.3
NSR
LS21-016
178.3
182.6
4.3
1.03
0.7
0.5
NSR
LS21-017
80.2
96.9
16.8
0.68
0.4
0.4
2.7
LS21-017
112.8
116.4
3.7
2.35
1.8
0.8
4.4
LS21-017
142.3
174.4
32
0.64
0.5
0.2
1.4
LS21-018
NSR
LS21-019
NSR
LS21-020
5.2
18.3
13.1
0.97
0.7
0.4
1.6
LS21-020
106.4
114
7.6
0.53
0.4
0.2
NSR
LS21-021
6.1
13.4
7.3
2.70
2.1
0.7
19.1
LS21-021
39
41.8
2.8
2.07
1.2
1.3
3.5
LS21-021
53.6
104.6
50.9
0.57
0.5
0.1
0.9
inc
53.6
71.9
18.3
0.78
0.7
0.1
1.7
LS21-021
120.7
150.3
29.6
0.89
0.8
0.1
3.7
LS21-022
41.2
76.2
35.1
1.04
0.8
0.3
5.6
inc
54.9
59.4
4.6
2.79
2.1
0.8
22.6
LS21-022
97.5
177.4
79.9
0.88
0.6
0.4
2.1
inc
151.2
158.8
7.6
3.21
1.3
2.8
11.8
LS21-022
181.7
193.1
11.4
0.71
0.5
0.3
1.9
LS21-023
138.7
163.1
24.4
0.82
0.6
0.3
2.7
LS21-023
179.8
198.1
18.3
0.77
0.5
0.4
0.9
LS21-024
50.3
75.6
25.3
0.84
0.7
0.2
1.4
LS21-024
110
178
64.3
0.49
0.4
0.1
2.8
LS21-025
140.5
198.7
58.2
0.81
0.6
0.3
2.2
inc.
174.4
181.1
5.2
2.21
1.6
0.9
2.4
LS21-026
82.6
84.7
2.1
0.84
0.7
0.2
1.3
LS21-026
116.1
121.9
5.8
0.58
0.5
0.1
2.2
LS21-026
139.9
184.1
44.2
0.54
0.4
0.2
1
LS21-027
111.6
122.2
10.7
3.09
2.4
1
5.5
inc.
117
122.2
5.2
5.41
4.1
1.9
9.5
LS21-027
151.8
200.6
48.8
0.64
0.5
0.2
0.9
LS21-027
215.8
237.1
21.3
0.86
0.4
0.7
NSR
inc.
226
232.3
6.3
2.31
0.8
2.3
0.8
LS21-028
NSR
LS21-029
33.2
42.7
9.5
1.00
0.8
0.3
1.2
LS21-030
25.6
56.1
30.5
1.24
0.9
0.5
2.2
inc.
40.5
53.6
13.1
1.98
1.5
0.7
2.7
LS21-031
32.9
40.5
7.6
1.07
0.6
0.7
2
LS21-031
51.5
55.2
3.7
1.04
0.9
0.2
1.1
LS21-031
57.3
63.4
6.1
1.60
1.4
0.3
1
LS21-031
157.6
181.4
23.8
0.97
0.7
0.4
1.2
inc.
159.1
170.1
11
1.40
1
0.6
1.7
LS21-032
102.1
102.4
1.5
12.65
2.8
14.8
25
LS21-032
133.2
160
26.8
0.62
0.4
0.3
3.3
LS21-033
NSR
LS21-034
42.4
55.2
12.8
0.80
0.6
0.3
NSR
LS21-035
NSR
LS21-036
137.2
195.1
57.9
0.90
0.7
0.3
0.3
inc.
179.8
195.1
15.2
2.17
1.7
0.7
1.7
LS21-037
192
214.9
22.9
0.27
0.2
0.1
NSR
LS21-037
223.1
243.5
18.9
2.23
1.7
0.8
1
inc.
232.3
241.7
8.2
4.27
3.2
1.6
2.9
LS21-037
253.3
259.7
7.3
1.20
0.8
0.6
1
LS21-038
64.9
110.3
45.4
0.93
0.6
0.5
0.5
inc.
94.8
102.6
7.8
2.17
1.3
1.3
3.2
LS21-039
134.1
217
70.7
0.98
0.7
0.4
2.8
inc.
148.7
152.1
3.4
14.25
4.3
14.9
29.5
LS21-039
230.7
240.2
9.5
1.92
1.3
0.9
4.3
LS21-040
Not Drilled
LS21-041
55.2
60.4
5.2
0.93
0.7
0.3
4.9
LS21-041
132.9
139.9
7
0.77
0.5
0.4
1.7
LS21-041
179.5
187.2
7.6
1.60
1
0.9
1.3
LS21-042
Not Drilled
LS21-043
5.2
18
12.8
1.11
0.7
0.6
2.3
LS21-044
NSR
LS21-045
NSR
LS21-046
17.4
27.3
9.9
1.90
1.3
0.9
2
LS21-047
20.7
25.9
5.2
0.63
0.5
0.2
NSR
LS21-048
NSR
LS21-049
285.1
297.5
12.3
2.08
1.6
0.7
3.7
CuEq are calculated on the basis of long-term metal prices: Au US$1800/oz, Cu US$4.00/lb, Ag US$18.00
CuEq (%) = (((%Cu) x 22.0462 x $4.0) + ((g/t/Au) x .032 x $1800)+ (g/t/Ag x .032 x $18.0)) ÷ (22.0462 x $4.00))
Belmont-Marquee JV
Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is earning the right to acquire an 80% interest in the Lone Star property (NR Nov. 4, 2021 - Belmont Signs Option/JV Agreements With Marquee Resources On Lone Star Property) by committing to the following:
-
$504,000 cash payments (received)
-
$2,550,000 Work Program (completed)
-
3,000,000 MQR Shares (received)
-
Produce a NI 43-101 Resource and
-
Produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment
-
Within a 24 month term.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States. Its holdings include the Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia. The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabaska Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State and the Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.
The Belmont project portfolio:
-
Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines
-
Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium
-
Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine
-
Lone Star, Washington - * Copper-Gold mine
-
Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines
-
Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium
* past producing mine
Click Image To View Full Size
NI 43-101 Disclosure:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng. Mr. Sookochoff is a Director of Belmont Resources Inc.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"George Sookochoff"
George Sookochoff, CEO/President
Ph: 604-505-4061
Email: george@belmontresources.com
Website: www.BelmontResources.com
