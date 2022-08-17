Belmont JV Partner Marquee Provides Exploration Update for Lone Star Copper-Gold Project

Final assay results received from Phase 1 drilling program - August 17, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA); (FSE:L3L2) is pleased to announce that Belmont's JV partner Marquee Resources (ASX: MQR) ("Marquee") announced the final assay results from the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project, Washington State, USA (Lone Star or the Project). Results from the final batch of assays continue to intersect a wide mineralised envelope (up to 150m @ >0.5% Cu) with high-grade mineralised zones (up to 19.8m @ >2% Cu) within the core of the system. The Company's focus now turns to completion of a maiden, JORC/NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

President & CEO Comment:

George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented, "With receipt of the final assay results we have completed another milestone in the continuing development of the Lone Star deposit. The drilling has revealed high grade copper and significant amounts of accessory gold and silver which should potentially make a robust contribution to an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate."

About the Lone Star

The Lone Star deposit is interpreted to have elements of structural and stratigraphic control with an overprinting porphyry copper system. Structurally stacked 'tectonic' lenses of east dipping, closely spaced, overlapping en-echelon zones of VMS-style massive sulphide have been structurally emplaced during thrusting over the basal serpentinite unit.

At least eight individual zones have been interpreted and these zones range from 1 to 18 metres thick. Porphyry and hydrothermal fluids utilised the pre-existing structural architecture to deposit copper-gold mineralisation after the earlier thrusting event.

Structurally controlled epithermal gold mineralisation, discordant with early base metal mineralisation, has also been identified hosted in veins, shear veins and breccia zones and is interpreted to have been deposited syn-porphyry emplacement. At least three separate rhyolite sills, are fed by sub-vertical, structurally controlled, feeder dykes/zones.

The mineralised sub-vertical dykes/zones are estimated to be approx. 20-40m wide, extend laterally for tens to hundreds of metres and are vertically extensive. Identification of the mineralised dykes opens the possibility of defining significant additional mineralisation outside the flat-lying, structurally remobilised base metal mineralisation that has been historically identified.

Lone Star Update

The Phase 1 drilling program at Lone Star included 46 diamond drillholes for 7,888m and assay results from all drillholes have been received (Table 1). The Company's focus has now shifted to completing a maiden JORC 2022 /NI 43-101 compliant resource in conjunction with consultants from Mining Plus Pty Ltd.

The Phase 1 drill program was designed to satisfy three key objectives:

- validate the historical drill hole database and resource model;

- deliver a JORC 2022 /NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; and

- test for extensions to the historical resource.

Table 1

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) CuEq(%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) LS21-001 41.5 50.3 9.1 0.75 0.6 0.2 3.2 LS21-001 54.9 61.2 6.9 1.82 1.2 0.8 12.9 LS21-001 65.8 110 44.2 1.46 1.3 0.2 4.6 inc. 65.8 88.7 19.8 2.78 2.4 0.5 6.7 LS21-001 115.8 138.7 19.1 0.40 0.4 NSR NSR LS21-001 140.4 162.5 22.1 1.41 1.2 0.3 2.2 inc. 140.4 162.5 8.5 2.64 2.1 0.8 2.4 LS21-001 198.7 200.9 4.7 1.00 0.8 0.3 1 LS21-002 46.9 60.8 15.5 5.04 3.7 1.8 23 inc. 56.7 59.3 2.6 26.06 18.5 10.4 106 LS21-002 95.1 101.1 6 0.42 0.4 NSR 2.5 LS21-002 120.7 176.1 53.6 1.08 0.8 0.4 2 inc. 167.6 176.1 7.6 3.06 2.1 1.4 6.2 LS21-002 193.8 194.7 0.9 4.61 3.8 1.2 4 LS21-002 199.3 200.5 1.2 4.27 3 1.9 4 LS21-002 202 203.6 1.6 1.57 0.9 1 2 LS21-003 72.4 77.4 5 4.35 3.5 1.1 17.5 LS21-003 125.6 147.9 22.3 1.06 0.8 0.4 NSR inc. 133.8 143.3 9.5 1.47 1.1 0.5 5.6 LS21-003 155.2 211 55.8 0.60 0.6 NSR NSR inc. 165.9 175.1 9.2 1.20 1 0.3 NSR LS21-004 7 14.6 7.6 1.40 1.2 0.3 NSR LS21-005 42.98 49.83 6.9 0.55 0.4 0.2 2.1 LS21-005 84.1 92.1 7.9 1.26 1.1 0.2 4.7 LS21-006 99.7 111.6 11.9 2.33 1 2 3.3 inc. 108.5 110.1 1.6 9.79 2.1 11.7 7 LS21-007 107.9 125.6 17.7 3.47 1.6 2.8 5.9 inc. 112.2 116.3 4.1 6.40 5.3 1.5 16.8 inc. 117.4 122.3 4.9 5.68 0.5 7.9 2.6 LS21-008 5.5 23.2 17.7 0.80 0.6 0.3 NSR LS21-009 6.4 46 39.6 0.40 0.4 NSR NSR LS21-009 63.4 70.7 7.3 0.76 0.5 0.4 NSR LS21-010 7.8 43.9 37.9 1.29 1 0.4 4.5 inc. 21 33.2 12.2 2.78 2 1.1 8.8 LS21-010 59.2 80.5 21.3 0.62 0.6 NSR 3.3 LS21-010 127.1 138.4 11.3 0.42 0.4 NSR 3.2 LS21-011 108.8 111.9 3.1 3.32 2.6 1 8.6 LS21-011 119.5 127.7 8.2 1.99 1.3 1 4.7 LS21-012 50.3 50.9 0.6 3.37 2.4 1.4 8 LS21-013 87.8 96 8.2 0.53 0.4 0.2 0.5 LS21-014 3.1 10.4 7.3 0.55 0.4 0.2 2.5 LS21-015 16.5 71.6 55.2 1.26 0.9 0.5 4.5 LS21-016 12.8 162.2 149.4 0.84 0.7 0.2 1.3 inc. 45.1 49.4 4.3 1.28 1.1 0.2 7.4 inc. 108.8 113.4 4.6 4.03 3.1 1.3 11.7 inc. 127.1 136.3 9.2 1.16 1 0.2 4.7 LS21-016 169.8 171.3 1.5 1.30 1.1 0.3 NSR LS21-016 178.3 182.6 4.3 1.03 0.7 0.5 NSR LS21-017 80.2 96.9 16.8 0.68 0.4 0.4 2.7 LS21-017 112.8 116.4 3.7 2.35 1.8 0.8 4.4 LS21-017 142.3 174.4 32 0.64 0.5 0.2 1.4 LS21-018 NSR LS21-019 NSR LS21-020 5.2 18.3 13.1 0.97 0.7 0.4 1.6 LS21-020 106.4 114 7.6 0.53 0.4 0.2 NSR LS21-021 6.1 13.4 7.3 2.70 2.1 0.7 19.1 LS21-021 39 41.8 2.8 2.07 1.2 1.3 3.5 LS21-021 53.6 104.6 50.9 0.57 0.5 0.1 0.9 inc 53.6 71.9 18.3 0.78 0.7 0.1 1.7 LS21-021 120.7 150.3 29.6 0.89 0.8 0.1 3.7 LS21-022 41.2 76.2 35.1 1.04 0.8 0.3 5.6 inc 54.9 59.4 4.6 2.79 2.1 0.8 22.6 LS21-022 97.5 177.4 79.9 0.88 0.6 0.4 2.1 inc 151.2 158.8 7.6 3.21 1.3 2.8 11.8 LS21-022 181.7 193.1 11.4 0.71 0.5 0.3 1.9 LS21-023 138.7 163.1 24.4 0.82 0.6 0.3 2.7 LS21-023 179.8 198.1 18.3 0.77 0.5 0.4 0.9 LS21-024 50.3 75.6 25.3 0.84 0.7 0.2 1.4 LS21-024 110 178 64.3 0.49 0.4 0.1 2.8 LS21-025 140.5 198.7 58.2 0.81 0.6 0.3 2.2 inc. 174.4 181.1 5.2 2.21 1.6 0.9 2.4 LS21-026 82.6 84.7 2.1 0.84 0.7 0.2 1.3 LS21-026 116.1 121.9 5.8 0.58 0.5 0.1 2.2 LS21-026 139.9 184.1 44.2 0.54 0.4 0.2 1 LS21-027 111.6 122.2 10.7 3.09 2.4 1 5.5 inc. 117 122.2 5.2 5.41 4.1 1.9 9.5 LS21-027 151.8 200.6 48.8 0.64 0.5 0.2 0.9 LS21-027 215.8 237.1 21.3 0.86 0.4 0.7 NSR inc. 226 232.3 6.3 2.31 0.8 2.3 0.8 LS21-028 NSR LS21-029 33.2 42.7 9.5 1.00 0.8 0.3 1.2 LS21-030 25.6 56.1 30.5 1.24 0.9 0.5 2.2 inc. 40.5 53.6 13.1 1.98 1.5 0.7 2.7 LS21-031 32.9 40.5 7.6 1.07 0.6 0.7 2 LS21-031 51.5 55.2 3.7 1.04 0.9 0.2 1.1 LS21-031 57.3 63.4 6.1 1.60 1.4 0.3 1 LS21-031 157.6 181.4 23.8 0.97 0.7 0.4 1.2 inc. 159.1 170.1 11 1.40 1 0.6 1.7 LS21-032 102.1 102.4 1.5 12.65 2.8 14.8 25 LS21-032 133.2 160 26.8 0.62 0.4 0.3 3.3 LS21-033 NSR LS21-034 42.4 55.2 12.8 0.80 0.6 0.3 NSR LS21-035 NSR LS21-036 137.2 195.1 57.9 0.90 0.7 0.3 0.3 inc. 179.8 195.1 15.2 2.17 1.7 0.7 1.7 LS21-037 192 214.9 22.9 0.27 0.2 0.1 NSR LS21-037 223.1 243.5 18.9 2.23 1.7 0.8 1 inc. 232.3 241.7 8.2 4.27 3.2 1.6 2.9 LS21-037 253.3 259.7 7.3 1.20 0.8 0.6 1 LS21-038 64.9 110.3 45.4 0.93 0.6 0.5 0.5 inc. 94.8 102.6 7.8 2.17 1.3 1.3 3.2 LS21-039 134.1 217 70.7 0.98 0.7 0.4 2.8 inc. 148.7 152.1 3.4 14.25 4.3 14.9 29.5 LS21-039 230.7 240.2 9.5 1.92 1.3 0.9 4.3 LS21-040 Not Drilled LS21-041 55.2 60.4 5.2 0.93 0.7 0.3 4.9 LS21-041 132.9 139.9 7 0.77 0.5 0.4 1.7 LS21-041 179.5 187.2 7.6 1.60 1 0.9 1.3 LS21-042 Not Drilled LS21-043 5.2 18 12.8 1.11 0.7 0.6 2.3 LS21-044 NSR LS21-045 NSR LS21-046 17.4 27.3 9.9 1.90 1.3 0.9 2 LS21-047 20.7 25.9 5.2 0.63 0.5 0.2 NSR LS21-048 NSR LS21-049 285.1 297.5 12.3 2.08 1.6 0.7 3.7

CuEq are calculated on the basis of long-term metal prices: Au US$1800/oz, Cu US$4.00/lb, Ag US$18.00

CuEq (%) = (((%Cu) x 22.0462 x $4.0) + ((g/t/Au) x .032 x $1800)+ (g/t/Ag x .032 x $18.0)) ÷ (22.0462 x $4.00))



Belmont-Marquee JV

Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is earning the right to acquire an 80% interest in the Lone Star property (NR Nov. 4, 2021 - Belmont Signs Option/JV Agreements With Marquee Resources On Lone Star Property) by committing to the following:

$504,000 cash payments (received)

$2,550,000 Work Program (completed)

3,000,000 MQR Shares (received)

Produce a NI 43-101 Resource and

Produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment

Within a 24 month term.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States. Its holdings include the Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia. The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabaska Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State and the Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.

The Belmont project portfolio:

Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine

Lone Star, Washington - * Copper-Gold mine

Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium

* past producing mine



NI 43-101 Disclosure:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng. Mr. Sookochoff is a Director of Belmont Resources Inc.

