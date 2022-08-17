Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Belmont JV Partner Marquee Provides Exploration Update for Lone Star Copper-Gold Project

15:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

  • Final assay results received from Phase 1 drilling program - August 17, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA); (FSE:L3L2) is pleased to announce that Belmont's JV partner Marquee Resources (ASX: MQR) ("Marquee") announced the final assay results from the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project, Washington State, USA (Lone Star or the Project). Results from the final batch of assays continue to intersect a wide mineralised envelope (up to 150m @ >0.5% Cu) with high-grade mineralised zones (up to 19.8m @ >2% Cu) within the core of the system. The Company's focus now turns to completion of a maiden, JORC/NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

    President & CEO Comment:

    George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented, "With receipt of the final assay results we have completed another milestone in the continuing development of the Lone Star deposit. The drilling has revealed high grade copper and significant amounts of accessory gold and silver which should potentially make a robust contribution to an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate."

    About the Lone Star

    The Lone Star deposit is interpreted to have elements of structural and stratigraphic control with an overprinting porphyry copper system. Structurally stacked 'tectonic' lenses of east dipping, closely spaced, overlapping en-echelon zones of VMS-style massive sulphide have been structurally emplaced during thrusting over the basal serpentinite unit.

    At least eight individual zones have been interpreted and these zones range from 1 to 18 metres thick. Porphyry and hydrothermal fluids utilised the pre-existing structural architecture to deposit copper-gold mineralisation after the earlier thrusting event.

    Structurally controlled epithermal gold mineralisation, discordant with early base metal mineralisation, has also been identified hosted in veins, shear veins and breccia zones and is interpreted to have been deposited syn-porphyry emplacement. At least three separate rhyolite sills, are fed by sub-vertical, structurally controlled, feeder dykes/zones.

    The mineralised sub-vertical dykes/zones are estimated to be approx. 20-40m wide, extend laterally for tens to hundreds of metres and are vertically extensive. Identification of the mineralised dykes opens the possibility of defining significant additional mineralisation outside the flat-lying, structurally remobilised base metal mineralisation that has been historically identified.

    Lone Star Update

    The Phase 1 drilling program at Lone Star included 46 diamond drillholes for 7,888m and assay results from all drillholes have been received (Table 1). The Company's focus has now shifted to completing a maiden JORC 2022 /NI 43-101 compliant resource in conjunction with consultants from Mining Plus Pty Ltd.

    The Phase 1 drill program was designed to satisfy three key objectives:

    - validate the historical drill hole database and resource model;

    - deliver a JORC 2022 /NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; and

    - test for extensions to the historical resource.

    Table 1

    Hole_ID

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Interval (m)

    CuEq(%)

    Cu (%)

    Au (g/t)

    Ag (g/t)

    LS21-001

    41.5

    50.3

    9.1

    0.75

    0.6

    0.2

    3.2

    LS21-001

    54.9

    61.2

    6.9

    1.82

    1.2

    0.8

    12.9

    LS21-001

    65.8

    110

    44.2

    1.46

    1.3

    0.2

    4.6

    inc.

    65.8

    88.7

    19.8

    2.78

    2.4

    0.5

    6.7

    LS21-001

    115.8

    138.7

    19.1

    0.40

    0.4

    NSR

    NSR

    LS21-001

    140.4

    162.5

    22.1

    1.41

    1.2

    0.3

    2.2

    inc.

    140.4

    162.5

    8.5

    2.64

    2.1

    0.8

    2.4

    LS21-001

    198.7

    200.9

    4.7

    1.00

    0.8

    0.3

    1

    LS21-002

    46.9

    60.8

    15.5

    5.04

    3.7

    1.8

    23

    inc.

    56.7

    59.3

    2.6

    26.06

    18.5

    10.4

    106

    LS21-002

    95.1

    101.1

    6

    0.42

    0.4

    NSR

    2.5

    LS21-002

    120.7

    176.1

    53.6

    1.08

    0.8

    0.4

    2

    inc.

    167.6

    176.1

    7.6

    3.06

    2.1

    1.4

    6.2

    LS21-002

    193.8

    194.7

    0.9

    4.61

    3.8

    1.2

    4

    LS21-002

    199.3

    200.5

    1.2

    4.27

    3

    1.9

    4

    LS21-002

    202

    203.6

    1.6

    1.57

    0.9

    1

    2

    LS21-003

    72.4

    77.4

    5

    4.35

    3.5

    1.1

    17.5

    LS21-003

    125.6

    147.9

    22.3

    1.06

    0.8

    0.4

    NSR

    inc.

    133.8

    143.3

    9.5

    1.47

    1.1

    0.5

    5.6

    LS21-003

    155.2

    211

    55.8

    0.60

    0.6

    NSR

    NSR

    inc.

    165.9

    175.1

    9.2

    1.20

    1

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-004

    7

    14.6

    7.6

    1.40

    1.2

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-005

    42.98

    49.83

    6.9

    0.55

    0.4

    0.2

    2.1

    LS21-005

    84.1

    92.1

    7.9

    1.26

    1.1

    0.2

    4.7

    LS21-006

    99.7

    111.6

    11.9

    2.33

    1

    2

    3.3

    inc.

    108.5

    110.1

    1.6

    9.79

    2.1

    11.7

    7

    LS21-007

    107.9

    125.6

    17.7

    3.47

    1.6

    2.8

    5.9

    inc.

    112.2

    116.3

    4.1

    6.40

    5.3

    1.5

    16.8

    inc.

    117.4

    122.3

    4.9

    5.68

    0.5

    7.9

    2.6

    LS21-008

    5.5

    23.2

    17.7

    0.80

    0.6

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-009

    6.4

    46

    39.6

    0.40

    0.4

    NSR

    NSR

    LS21-009

    63.4

    70.7

    7.3

    0.76

    0.5

    0.4

    NSR

    LS21-010

    7.8

    43.9

    37.9

    1.29

    1

    0.4

    4.5

    inc.

    21

    33.2

    12.2

    2.78

    2

    1.1

    8.8

    LS21-010

    59.2

    80.5

    21.3

    0.62

    0.6

    NSR

    3.3

    LS21-010

    127.1

    138.4

    11.3

    0.42

    0.4

    NSR

    3.2

    LS21-011

    108.8

    111.9

    3.1

    3.32

    2.6

    1

    8.6

    LS21-011

    119.5

    127.7

    8.2

    1.99

    1.3

    1

    4.7

    LS21-012

    50.3

    50.9

    0.6

    3.37

    2.4

    1.4

    8

    LS21-013

    87.8

    96

    8.2

    0.53

    0.4

    0.2

    0.5

    LS21-014

    3.1

    10.4

    7.3

    0.55

    0.4

    0.2

    2.5

    LS21-015

    16.5

    71.6

    55.2

    1.26

    0.9

    0.5

    4.5

    LS21-016

    12.8

    162.2

    149.4

    0.84

    0.7

    0.2

    1.3

    inc.

    45.1

    49.4

    4.3

    1.28

    1.1

    0.2

    7.4

    inc.

    108.8

    113.4

    4.6

    4.03

    3.1

    1.3

    11.7

    inc.

    127.1

    136.3

    9.2

    1.16

    1

    0.2

    4.7

    LS21-016

    169.8

    171.3

    1.5

    1.30

    1.1

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-016

    178.3

    182.6

    4.3

    1.03

    0.7

    0.5

    NSR

    LS21-017

    80.2

    96.9

    16.8

    0.68

    0.4

    0.4

    2.7

    LS21-017

    112.8

    116.4

    3.7

    2.35

    1.8

    0.8

    4.4

    LS21-017

    142.3

    174.4

    32

    0.64

    0.5

    0.2

    1.4

    LS21-018

    NSR

    LS21-019

    NSR

    LS21-020

    5.2

    18.3

    13.1

    0.97

    0.7

    0.4

    1.6

    LS21-020

    106.4

    114

    7.6

    0.53

    0.4

    0.2

    NSR

    LS21-021

    6.1

    13.4

    7.3

    2.70

    2.1

    0.7

    19.1

    LS21-021

    39

    41.8

    2.8

    2.07

    1.2

    1.3

    3.5

    LS21-021

    53.6

    104.6

    50.9

    0.57

    0.5

    0.1

    0.9

    inc

    53.6

    71.9

    18.3

    0.78

    0.7

    0.1

    1.7

    LS21-021

    120.7

    150.3

    29.6

    0.89

    0.8

    0.1

    3.7

    LS21-022

    41.2

    76.2

    35.1

    1.04

    0.8

    0.3

    5.6

    inc

    54.9

    59.4

    4.6

    2.79

    2.1

    0.8

    22.6

    LS21-022

    97.5

    177.4

    79.9

    0.88

    0.6

    0.4

    2.1

    inc

    151.2

    158.8

    7.6

    3.21

    1.3

    2.8

    11.8

    LS21-022

    181.7

    193.1

    11.4

    0.71

    0.5

    0.3

    1.9

    LS21-023

    138.7

    163.1

    24.4

    0.82

    0.6

    0.3

    2.7

    LS21-023

    179.8

    198.1

    18.3

    0.77

    0.5

    0.4

    0.9

    LS21-024

    50.3

    75.6

    25.3

    0.84

    0.7

    0.2

    1.4

    LS21-024

    110

    178

    64.3

    0.49

    0.4

    0.1

    2.8

    LS21-025

    140.5

    198.7

    58.2

    0.81

    0.6

    0.3

    2.2

    inc.

    174.4

    181.1

    5.2

    2.21

    1.6

    0.9

    2.4

    LS21-026

    82.6

    84.7

    2.1

    0.84

    0.7

    0.2

    1.3

    LS21-026

    116.1

    121.9

    5.8

    0.58

    0.5

    0.1

    2.2

    LS21-026

    139.9

    184.1

    44.2

    0.54

    0.4

    0.2

    1

    LS21-027

    111.6

    122.2

    10.7

    3.09

    2.4

    1

    5.5

    inc.

    117

    122.2

    5.2

    5.41

    4.1

    1.9

    9.5

    LS21-027

    151.8

    200.6

    48.8

    0.64

    0.5

    0.2

    0.9

    LS21-027

    215.8

    237.1

    21.3

    0.86

    0.4

    0.7

    NSR

    inc.

    226

    232.3

    6.3

    2.31

    0.8

    2.3

    0.8

    LS21-028

    NSR

    LS21-029

    33.2

    42.7

    9.5

    1.00

    0.8

    0.3

    1.2

    LS21-030

    25.6

    56.1

    30.5

    1.24

    0.9

    0.5

    2.2

    inc.

    40.5

    53.6

    13.1

    1.98

    1.5

    0.7

    2.7

    LS21-031

    32.9

    40.5

    7.6

    1.07

    0.6

    0.7

    2

    LS21-031

    51.5

    55.2

    3.7

    1.04

    0.9

    0.2

    1.1

    LS21-031

    57.3

    63.4

    6.1

    1.60

    1.4

    0.3

    1

    LS21-031

    157.6

    181.4

    23.8

    0.97

    0.7

    0.4

    1.2

    inc.

    159.1

    170.1

    11

    1.40

    1

    0.6

    1.7

    LS21-032

    102.1

    102.4

    1.5

    12.65

    2.8

    14.8

    25

    LS21-032

    133.2

    160

    26.8

    0.62

    0.4

    0.3

    3.3

    LS21-033

    NSR

    LS21-034

    42.4

    55.2

    12.8

    0.80

    0.6

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-035

    NSR

    LS21-036

    137.2

    195.1

    57.9

    0.90

    0.7

    0.3

    0.3

    inc.

    179.8

    195.1

    15.2

    2.17

    1.7

    0.7

    1.7

    LS21-037

    192

    214.9

    22.9

    0.27

    0.2

    0.1

    NSR

    LS21-037

    223.1

    243.5

    18.9

    2.23

    1.7

    0.8

    1

    inc.

    232.3

    241.7

    8.2

    4.27

    3.2

    1.6

    2.9

    LS21-037

    253.3

    259.7

    7.3

    1.20

    0.8

    0.6

    1

    LS21-038

    64.9

    110.3

    45.4

    0.93

    0.6

    0.5

    0.5

    inc.

    94.8

    102.6

    7.8

    2.17

    1.3

    1.3

    3.2

    LS21-039

    134.1

    217

    70.7

    0.98

    0.7

    0.4

    2.8

    inc.

    148.7

    152.1

    3.4

    14.25

    4.3

    14.9

    29.5

    LS21-039

    230.7

    240.2

    9.5

    1.92

    1.3

    0.9

    4.3

    LS21-040

    Not Drilled

    LS21-041

    55.2

    60.4

    5.2

    0.93

    0.7

    0.3

    4.9

    LS21-041

    132.9

    139.9

    7

    0.77

    0.5

    0.4

    1.7

    LS21-041

    179.5

    187.2

    7.6

    1.60

    1

    0.9

    1.3

    LS21-042

    Not Drilled

    LS21-043

    5.2

    18

    12.8

    1.11

    0.7

    0.6

    2.3

    LS21-044

    NSR

    LS21-045

    NSR

    LS21-046

    17.4

    27.3

    9.9

    1.90

    1.3

    0.9

    2

    LS21-047

    20.7

    25.9

    5.2

    0.63

    0.5

    0.2

    NSR

    LS21-048

    NSR

    LS21-049

    285.1

    297.5

    12.3

    2.08

    1.6

    0.7

    3.7

    CuEq are calculated on the basis of long-term metal prices: Au US$1800/oz, Cu US$4.00/lb, Ag US$18.00

    CuEq (%) = (((%Cu) x 22.0462 x $4.0) + ((g/t/Au) x .032 x $1800)+ (g/t/Ag x .032 x $18.0)) ÷ (22.0462 x $4.00))


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Belmont-Marquee JV

    Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is earning the right to acquire an 80% interest in the Lone Star property (NR Nov. 4, 2021 - Belmont Signs Option/JV Agreements With Marquee Resources On Lone Star Property) by committing to the following:

    • $504,000 cash payments (received)

    • $2,550,000 Work Program (completed)

    • 3,000,000 MQR Shares (received)

    • Produce a NI 43-101 Resource and

    • Produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment

    • Within a 24 month term.

    About Belmont Resources

    Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States. Its holdings include the Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia. The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabaska Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State and the Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.

    The Belmont project portfolio:

    • Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

    • Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

    • Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine

    • Lone Star, Washington - * Copper-Gold mine

    • Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

    • Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium
      * past producing mine


    Click Image To View Full Size

    NI 43-101 Disclosure:

    The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng. Mr. Sookochoff is a Director of Belmont Resources Inc.

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    "George Sookochoff"

    George Sookochoff, CEO/President

    Ph: 604-505-4061

    Email: george@belmontresources.com

    Website: www.BelmontResources.com

    We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

    Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PLWB
CA0804995029
www.belmontresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap