De-Listing and Cancellation of Trading of Altus Shares

17 August 2022 - Further to the announcement made by Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSXV:ALTS) (OTC:ALTUF) ("Altus" or the "Company") and Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental") on 16 August 2022 in respect of the Effective Date of the Scheme, Altus announces that, following an application on behalf of Altus, the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") has today cancelled the admission to trading of Altus Shares on the AIM market of the LSE, with effect from 7:00 a.m. today, 17 August 2022.

Notice has been given such that the Company's securities shall also be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) and withdrawn from their OTCQX designation at 9:00 a.m. (New York time) today, 17 August 2022.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the scheme document published by Altus on 12 July 2022.

About Altus Strategies plc

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 26 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

