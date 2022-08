December 13, 2017 Technical Report Retracted

Vancouver BC, August 17, 2022 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC), (OTC:CWMCF), reports: as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure regarding the technical report dated December 13, 2017 filed on Sedar on August 15 , 2022. This report was filed in error and is not to be relied upon. The company will be preparing and filing a new technical report in compliance with NI 43-101 that meets prescribed protocols and disclosure.

Yours truly

Bill Morton

J.W. Morton President and CEO

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.