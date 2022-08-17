Global Battery Further Upsizes Non-Brokered Financing to $1,100,000

Vancouver, August 17, 2022 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), an international critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects, is pleased to announce yet a further increase to its previously announced private placement financing. Initially announced as a $500,000 financing on July 14, 2022, upsized to $765,000 on August 2, 2022, and upsized to $1,000,000 on August 15, 2022, the private placement financing has now been upsized to $1,100,000. The increase is again due to significant demand and the Company will not be upsizing further in order to move towards closing the financing.

The Company intends to issue up to 11,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), whereby each Unit shall consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one (1) Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable by the warrant holder to acquire one (1) additional Share at a price of $0.14 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance (the "Closing Date") provided that, if the closing price of the Shares is greater than $0.30 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Warrants will expire thirty (30) days after the date on which the Company provides notice of such fact to the holders thereof.

As previously announced, the proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company primarily for working capital and the Private Placement is expected to close by the end of August 2022.

In consideration of the introduction to the Company of investors in the financing, finder's fee may be paid in cash or in securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policies. Closing of the Private Placement will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Exchange.

It remains anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any such participation will constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the exemption from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws commencing on the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB. GBML currently has five projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Lapoile lithium project in Newfoundland; (4) an option to lease the Sawyer Camp prospective nickel-copper project in Michigan; and (5) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 meters of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement (the "Lara Property Option Agreement") with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. The Lara Property Option Agreement also provides for a 0.75% net smelter royalty in favor of GBML.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, closing of the Private Placement, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and the use of funds therefrom. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

