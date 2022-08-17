Atico Mining Corporation Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2022

Q2 Q2 %

Revenue $ 5,463,057 $ 13,435,135 -59%

Cost of sales (5,705,078) (8,505,352 -33%

Income (loss) from mining operations (242,021) 4,929,783 -105%

As a % of revenue -4% 37%

General and administrative expenses 1,357,251 1,022,263 33%

Income (loss) from operations (1,749,732) 3,681,062 -148%

As a % of revenue -32% 27%

Income (loss) before income taxes (3,447,039) 1,189,241 -390%

Net income (loss) (2,693,821) 571,306 -572%

As a % of revenue -49% 4%

Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash

operating working capital items(1) $ (1,587,905) $ 5,904,080 -127%

Production(Contained metals)(3)

Copper (000s lbs) 3,591 4,312 -17 %

Gold (oz) 2,811 2,699 4 %

Silver (oz) 8,358 10,440 -20 %

Mine

Tonnes of material mined 61,667 71,437 -14 %

Mill

Tonnes processed 56,172 68,238 -18 %

Tonnes processed per day 889 892 -0 %

Copper grade (%) 3.17 3.10 2 %

Gold grade (g/t) 2.47 2.00 24 %

Silver grade (g/t) 8.63 9.04 -5 %

Recoveries

Copper (%) 91.0 92.6 -2 %

Gold (%) 62.9 61.5 2 %

Silver (%) 53.8 53.2 1 %

Concentrates

Copper Concentrates (DMT) 8,278 10,020 -17 %

Copper (%) 19.7 19.5 1 %

Gold (g/t) 10.6 8.6 23 %

Silver (g/t) 31.4 31.6 -1 %



Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 3,411 4,070 -16 %

Cash cost per pound of

payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2) 1.36 1.32 3 %