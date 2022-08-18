Sanu Outlines 7km of Gold in Bedrock Anomalies with Auger Drilling and Rock Chip Sampling at Diguifara Permit in Guinea, West Africa

Vancouver, August 18, 2022 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a recently completed auger drill program that outlined 7 kilometres ("km") of significant gold in bedrock anomalies associated with high-grade rock chip sample results of up to 89.1 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") on the Diguifara Gold Exploration Permit ("Diguifara") in Guinea, West Africa.

Highlights

Assay results from a first-pass auger drill program have outlined 7 km of significant gold in bedrock anomalies at the geochemically defined DIG 1, DIG 2, DIG 3 and DIG 4 targets within Diguifara.

Rock chip samples exceeding 1g/t Au include grades of 89.1g/t, 2.96g/t, 2.26g/t, 1.63g/t, 1.56g/t, 1.41g/t, 1.30g/t, 1.07g/t Au (Table 2).

Assay results from a first-pass auger drilling program outlined four large target areas with a total strike length of 7 km of significant gold bedrock anomalies.

Significant gold-in-auger anomalies with broad widths of anomalous gold results in the weathered bedrock (assay values up to 4.82 g/t Au) were returned from the auger-drilling program (Table 1).

The first-pass auger results define four bedrock gold in bedrock targets, each composed of a series of sub-parallel structures associated with coincident gold anomalism (Figure 1).

Gold trends defined by the auger align with and are located within the broader termite mound anomalies (contour >100 ppb Au), and also follow the interpreted regional structures, and are located in areas that returned high-grade gold in rock chip samples, and are in some places along trend of artisanal mining in saprolite.(Figure 1).

Martin Pawlitschek, CEO of Sanu commented: "With each phase of our systematic exploration programs we continue to confirm and progress towards delineating highly prospective drill targets. The work at Diguifara has progressed to a point where rock chip sampling has confirmed the presence of gold mineralization and kilometer-scale gold trends have been delineated by auger drilling. As soon as the reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Daina Gold Exploration Permit is complete, we will commence initial RC drill testing of our newly defined targets at Diguifara."

Diguifara Auger Drilling Results

Sanu completed a 11,146 metre ("m") (1,150 hole) auger drilling program across Diguifara. The auger drilling program targeted the priority gold in termite mound anomalies previously delineated (see Sanu news release dated 9 August, 2022). A fast and cost-effective tool, the power auger allows systematic sampling of saprolite (weathered bedrock) below lateritic and transported cover that reaches thicknesses of 1 to 15 m. Auger drill lines were east-west oriented and spaced 200 m apart; drill holes were spaced at 25 m intervals along each line. A total of 6,317 auger samples (including quality control samples) were sent to the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS") for gold analysis. Results from the auger drilling are highly encouraging and outlined 7 km of significant gold in bedrock anomalies. Bedrock gold trends of this size present highly prospective targets for follow-up RC drill testing.

The most promising target, DIG 1, extends over 3 km along strike, with a consistent width of 200 to 300 m. The DIG 1 target trends north-northwest and hosts multiple high-grade auriferous saprolite samples (including 1.88 g/t Au and 1.09 g/t Au) within several auger holes. The DIG 1 target is parallel to the regional-scale fault zone that defines the thrusted and faulted contact between volcanoclastic sequences and sedimentary domains (Figure 1).

The DIG 2 target extends over 1.5 km in strike length, with withs of 200 to 300 m. This target is composed of a series of sub-parallel trends of gold anomalism in a zone of structural dilation. The DIG 2 target contains anomalous gold values in auger saprolite samples (including 4.82 g/t Au, 2.51 g/t Au and 1.53 g/t Au) and high-grade gold mineralization in rock chip samples from outcrop, including 89.1 g/t Au, 2.96 g/t Au, 2.26 g/t Au, 1.41 g/t Au and 1.07 g/t Au (Figure 1 and Table 1).

The DIG 3 target extends over 1.3 km in strike length, with an average width of 300 meters. The main structure is associated with several secondary parallel structures and extends near the major faulted contact between volcanoclastic sequences and sedimentary domains. Assay results from auriferous saprolite auger samples range up to 0.71 g/t Au and 0.46 g/t Au.

The DIG 4 target is composed of a series of parallel, isolated and discontinuous north-south trending bedrock-mineralized structures extending over a 1 km strike length. High-grade gold mineralization in rock chip sampling from outcrop included 1.63 g/t Au, 1.30 g/t Au and 1.56 g/t Au (Figure 1 and Table 1).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks amounting to 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program.

Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. The sampling was conducted using 2 m composite intervals. The minimum depth of each auger drill hole was planned to be 10 meters. For drill holes where 4 m of saprolite within the 10 m hole was not intersected, drilling was continued to a greater depth to obtain a minimum of two composite samples of saprolite. All samples from the auger-drilling program were analyzed using fire assay 'FAA505' at SGS. SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu.

Next Steps

An initial RC drill program, comprising at least 2,500 m is planned to commence in late August/early September 2022. The goal of this program will be to drill-test the high-grade results in rock chip samples obtained from artisanal workings and the encouraging results on select lines obtained from the auger drilling program. The initial RC drill testing program will prioritize the DIG 1, 2 and 3 targets.





FIGURE 1: Diguifara Gold Exploration Permit. Plan view map showing trends of saprolite gold anomalism outlined by the auger-drilling program. Note the strong correlation between the structural interpretation of the termite mound gold geochemistry (contour >100 ppb Au), trends of saprolite gold anomalies outlined by the auger drilling program and location of high-grade gold in rock chip samples.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/134135_bc0b6413e4014857_001full.jpg

TABLE 1:Significant Intersections from the Diguifara auger drilling program (intercepts >0.1g/t gold)

ID Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Intercept (g/t Au) Interval (m) From (m) Peak gold (g/t Au) g/t Au x m Intercept 1 DIG-AUG-00703 479 401 1 293 100 2,65 4 2,00 4,82 10,60 4m@2,65g/t 2 DIG-AUG-00807 479 925 1 293 500 2,51 2 8,00 2,51 5,02 2m@2,51g/t 3 DIG-AUG-01022 478 495 1 299 099 1,55 2 4,00 1,55 3,10 2m@1,55g/t 4 DIG-AUG-00500 479 050 1 291 900 0,77 2 0,00 0,77 1,54 2m@0,77g/t 5 DIG-AUG-00178 477 574 1 294 401 0,77 6 4,00 1,88 4,60 6m@0,77g/t 6 DIG-AUG-00367 477 425 1 294 600 0,63 6 4,00 1,09 3,78 6m@0,63g/t 7 DIG-AUG-00224 478 627 1 293 890 0,46 2 4,00 0,46 0,92 2m@0,46g/t 8 DIG-AUG-00768 478 650 1 294 800 0,40 8 2,00 1,53 3,22 8m@0,40g/t 9 DIG-AUG-00025 479 001 1 292 306 0,38 8 4,00 0,88 3,06 8m@0,38g/t 10 DIG-AUG-00015 479 176 1 292 110 0,38 4 4,00 0,73 1,50 4m@0,38g/t 11 DIG-AUG-00497 478 975 1 291 900 0,37 2 0,00 0,37 0,74 2m@0,37g/t 12 DIG-AUG-00929 478 447 1 297 911 0,36 4 4,00 0,66 1,42 4m@0,36g/t 13 DIG-AUG-00331 476 050 1 296 400 0,34 6 4,00 0,71 2,02 6m@0,34g/t 14 DIG-AUG-00355 475 927 1 296 600 0,29 8 2,00 0,38 2,32 8m@0,29g/t 15 DIG-AUG-00064 478 951 1 292 700 0,28 6 4,00 0,43 1,68 6m@0,28g/t 16 DIG-AUG-00728 479 725 1 292 700 0,28 4 4,00 0,28 1,10 4m@0,28g/t 17 DIG-AUG-00151 478 073 1 293 802 0,27 8 2,00 0,4 2,16 8m@0,27g/t 18 DIG-AUG-00332 476 076 1 296 401 0,26 4 6,00 0,46 1,02 4m@0,26g/t 19 DIG-AUG-00043 478 951 1 292 497 0,25 6 2,00 0,71 1,50 6m@0,25g/t 20 DIG-AUG-00014 479 150 1 292 106 0,25 8 4,00 0,45 1,98 8m@0,25g/t 21 DIG-AUG-00564 478 350 1 293 501 0,24 4 2,00 0,3 0,94 4m@0,24g/t 22 DIG-AUG-00072 478 698 1 293 038 0,23 4 4,00 0,42 0,90 4m@0,23g/t 23 DIG-AUG-00089 479 324 1 292 902 0,22 6 4,00 0,5 1,34 6m@0,22g/t 24 DIG-AUG-00726 479 675 1 292 700 0,20 6 2,00 0,52 1,22 6m@0,20g/t 25 DIG-AUG-00859 479 125 1 295 800 0,20 4 2,00 0,33 0,78 4m@0,20g/t 26 DIG-AUG-00354 475 901 1 296 601 0,19 6 4,00 0,24 1,16 6m@0,19g/t 27 DIG-AUG-00029 479 102 1 292 300 0,19 6 4,00 0,45 1,14 6m@0,19g/t 28 DIG-AUG-00011 479 076 1 292 104 0,18 10 4,00 0,35 1,84 10m@0,18g/t 29 DIG-AUG-00712 479 625 1 293 100 0,18 2 2,00 0,18 0,36 2m@0,18g/t 30 DIG-AUG-01150 478 076 1 303 836 0,18 2 10,00 0,18 0,36 2m@0,18g/t 31 DIG-AUG-00353 475 875 1 296 602 0,16 2 4,00 0,16 0,32 2m@0,16g/t 32 DIG-AUG-00498 479 000 1 291 900 0,16 2 0,00 0,16 0,32 2m@0,16g/t 33 DIG-AUG-00356 475 953 1 296 600 0,15 6 4,00 0,19 0,92 6m@0,15g/t 34 DIG-AUG-00344 475 650 1 296 600 0,15 6 4,00 0,29 0,92 6m@0,15g/t 35 DIG-AUG-00362 476 101 1 296 601 0,15 6 4,00 0,18 0,92 6m@0,15g/t 36 DIG-AUG-00756 479 376 1 293 501 0,15 6 4,00 0,36 0,90 6m@0,15g/t 37 DIG-AUG-00441 479 675 1 290 700 0,15 4 2,00 0,27 0,58 4m@0,15g/t 38 DIG-AUG-00707 479 500 1 293 100 0,15 4 2,00 0,27 0,58 4m@0,15g/t 39 DIG-AUG-00012 479 101 1 292 104 0,14 10 4,00 0,42 1,44 10m@0,14g/t 40 DIG-AUG-00081 479 001 1 293 102 0,14 2 2,00 0,14 0,28 2m@0,14g/t 41 DIG-AUG-00361 476 077 1 296 602 0,14 6 4,00 0,19 0,84 6m@0,14g/t 42 DIG-AUG-00711 479 601 1 293 100 0,14 4 2,00 0,19 0,56 4m@0,14g/t 43 DIG-AUG-00799 479 725 1 293 500 0,14 2 8,00 0,14 0,28 2m@0,14g/t 44 DIG-AUG-00745 479 250 1 293 300 0,13 2 2,00 0,13 0,26 2m@0,13g/t 45 DIG-AUG-00071 478 671 1 292 999 0,13 8 2,00 0,22 1,02 8m@0,13g/t 46 DIG-AUG-00701 479 351 1 293 100 0,13 4 2,00 0,15 0,50 4m@0,13g/t 47 DIG-AUG-00358 476 000 1 296 600 0,12 6 4,00 0,26 0,74 6m@0,12g/t 48 DIG-AUG-00026 479 026 1 292 305 0,12 6 4,00 0,16 0,72 6m@0,12g/t 49 DIG-AUG-00702 479 376 1 293 100 0,12 2 0,00 0,12 0,24 2m@0,12g/t 50 DIG-AUG-00739 479 676 1 292 900 0,12 4 2,00 0,22 0,48 4m@0,12g/t 51 DIG-AUG-00772 478 750 1 294 800 0,12 6 4,00 0,14 0,72 6m@0,12g/t 52 DIG-AUG-00622 478 881 1 295 614 0,12 2 4,00 0,12 0,24 2m@0,12g/t 53 DIG-AUG-00020 478 877 1 292 305 0,12 8 4,00 0,21 0,94 8m@0,12g/t 54 DIG-AUG-00755 479 351 1 293 500 0,12 8 4,00 0,16 0,94 8m@0,12g/t 55 DIG-AUG-00798 479 700 1 293 499 0,12 4 8,00 0,21 0,46 4m@0,12g/t

TABLE 2: Significant Intersections from the Diguifara auger drilling program (intercepts >0.1g/t gold)

Num Sample ID Easting Northing RL Au (g/t Au) Au(R (g/t Au) Lithology Target 1 RKDIG-0060 477 835 1 293 510 381 0.78 Quartz vein in metasediments DIG-1 2 RKDIG-0089 477 347 1 292 961 365 0.51 Altered metasediment with quartz vein stockwork DIG-1 6 RKDIG-0151 479 069 1 292 255 398 0.73 Altered metasediment with quartz vein stockwork DIG-1 7 RKDIG-0051 477 073 1 296 433 433 0.57 Altered metavolcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-2 10 RKDIG-0070 480 021 1 293 100 394 2.96 oxidized and altered quartz veins DIG-2 11 RKDIG-0071 480 021 1 293 100 394 1.07 oxidized and altered quartz veins DIG-2 13 RKDIG-0261 479 679 1 293 045 389 2.26 2.36 Altered metavolcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-2 17 RKDIG-0278 479 326 1 293 721 388 0.69 Altered metavolcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-3 19 RKDIG-0328 479 696 1 294 585 388 89.1 89.1 oxidized and altered quartz veins DIG-3 20 RKDIG-0329 479 701 1 294 579 389 1.41 Altered volcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-3 21 RKDIG-0334 479 673 1 294 557 402 0.50 Altered metavolcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-3 22 RKDIG-0335 479 673 1 294 557 402 0.80 Altered metavolcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-3 24 RKDIG-0371 478 596 1 297 977 381 1.63 Altered metavolcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-4 25 RKDIG-0395 478 593 1 298 721 394 1.30 Altered metavolcanoclastic with quartz vein stockwork DIG-4 26 RKDIG-0397 478 624 1 298 701 397 1.56 Saprolite of sediment from local working pits DIG-4

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, PhD., M.Sc., AIG, Exploration Manager of the company's three projects, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple highly prospective drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu, please email info@sanugoldcorp.com or visit website at www.sanugoldcorp.com

