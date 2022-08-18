Gold Lion Announces LOI with Elcora Advanced Materials to begin Exploration of a Manganese Mining License in Morocco

The manganese site was a former French mine that was in operation for decades that Ermazon and Elcora intend to leverage on-site infrastructure and facilities. Up to 600 tonnes of raw ore from the mine is ready for processing; this development and exploration project will determine whether an open pit or underground mining operation is launched.

Manganese is an electric vehicle or "EV" metal used to produce batteries for electric vehicles and other renewable energy applications such as electricity grid storage for Tesla's Powerwall batteries. Its status as a battery metal is expected to propel its demand in the wake of what experts predict will be a widespread transition to electric vehicle's driven by global climate change policy goals and zero-emission targets.

Manganese represents a critical link in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is an upgraded form of manganese that serves as a key ingredient of lithium-ion, alkaline and zinc-manganese batteries.

Manganese sulfate prices have risen by 30% from $867 per tonne in January 2021 to $1,128 in June 2021 and are expected to continue to strengthen over the next decade. "Prices are likely to keep rising in the second half of the year as demand for batteries is projected to grow. With the manganese sulphate market currently projected to be in a deficit, prices are likely to rise to support new refinery projects in order to meet demand by 2024." (BloombergNEF).

The global manganese alloy market size was USD 25,615.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 42,004.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Manganese (Mn) alloys are mixtures of metals and metalloids along with the manganese metal [Fortune Business Insights Ref ID 101569].

Guy Bourgeois, CEO of the Company commented, "Gold Lion has emerged from a junior exploration company to a battery materials supplier servicing the existing and new giga factories around the globe. The global manganese market is expected to grow at a considerable rate and projected prices will reinforce Gold Lions' mining and development strategy to supply battery metals to meet current demands."

Terms of the Acquisition

As consideration for a 50% interest in the License, the LOI contemplates the following cash payments and share issuance be made in tranches: (i) a cash payment of $75,000 and the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") equal to $250,000 for an initial 25% interest in the License; (ii) a cash payment of $125,000 for a further 15% interest in the License; and (iii) a cash payment of $50,000 for remaining 10% interest in the License.

The deemed price of the Shares to be issued will be determined based on the signing of a definitive agreement, and will be issued at a price that is at or greater than $0.05 and the minimum price allowed pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Shares will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The proposed acquisition will be completed pursuant to available prospectus exemptions in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The proposed acquisition is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, approval of the CSE, completion of due diligence reasonable or customary in a transaction of a similar nature, and entering into a definitive agreement, among other conditions. The proposed acquisition would be an arms-length transaction for the Company and would not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the Company, within the meaning of the policies of the CSE.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including Black Lake, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

