Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, August 18, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 16, 2022 (the "AGM").

The shareholders approved, by a minimum 98.7% requisite majority, all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of the four directors, appointment of Smythe LLP as auditors of the Company and the approval of the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan. A total of 25,464,424 common shares of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

Mr. David Vincent did not stand for re-election at the AGM. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we wish to express our gratitude to David for his invaluable contribution and service he provided to the Company as a Board member and a member of the Audit Committee." stated Mike Stark, President and CEO of the Company. "We wish him the best with his future endeavors. David will remain with the Company as a consultant."

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mike Stark as Chairman, President and CEO, Gregory Hahn as Vice-President, Exploration and Dong H. Shim as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

