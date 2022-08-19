Aurania Announces Marketing Services Agreement

Toronto, August 18, 2022 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an agreement with SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG of Herisau, Switzerland, ("SRC") to provide investor relations services to the Company, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

SRC will provide investor relations services to increase exposure to and awareness of Aurania within the German-speaking financial community ("IR Services"), including, but not be limited to:

Translate information and press releases into German

Disseminate information and news about Aurania to existing and potential shareholders through SRC's own website and press agency and through other websites and media

Write and disseminate articles and editorials about Aurania

Respond directly to shareholder and interested party inquiries

Cause videos, pictures, and footage provided by Aurania to be broadcast on the Commodity-TV and Rohstoff-TV television channels

Publish audio-visual information about Aurania on YouTube and other social media such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

The agreement with SRC has a term of approximately five months, for which they will be paid a fee of 5,000 CHF over a period of five months with any additional services for roadshows or events incurring separate fees on a case-by-case basis. The Company will also grant SRC 35,000 stock options with each stock option exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.84 CAD, vesting in quarters with ¼ vesting on the date of grant, ¼ vesting six months from the date of grant, ¼ vesting at the one-year anniversary from the date of grant, and ¼ vesting at the two-year anniversary from the date of grant. The options will expire on August 18, 2027. SRC currently has beneficial ownership over approximately 100,000 common shares of the Company.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about; Investor Relations Activities (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) to be performed by SRC and the anticipated approval of the TSX-V for said activities, Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions.

