Rackla Metals Provides Exploration Update

Vancouver, August 19, 2022 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) is pleased to announce that it has staked three new claim groups targeting gold mineralization within the extension of the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Northwest Territories, Canada (RAK Main, Jos and Cinnabar Projects). The staking includes 14 claims covering approximately 11,500ha. The new claims will be registered within the next 60 days and the Company plans to integrate the exploration of these claims with its Yukon Rivier project located 160km to the southwest.

The Rivier Project (116 Yukon claims) covers lode gold mineralization of the Motherlode type. Previous soil and silt sampling programs have defined a plus two-kilometre-long, strong broad gold and pathfinder anomaly along a faulted contact of an ultramafic body. The anomalous gold in soils appear to be associated with mapped Listwanite alteration of the ultramafic body. With several soil samples running over 2 grams per tonne gold, this broad zone contains potential for significant gold mineralization.

The Company has been working on drill permits for the Rivier Project but the process has advanced slower than anticipated. Permitting in the Northwest Territories should progress more quickly and we expect to receive permits on the new claims in time for a multi-project field season next year.

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Rackla's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's proposed exploration activities. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

