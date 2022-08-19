Doré Copper Mining Corp. Appoints Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Kwong to the role of Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Kwong, P. Eng, MBA, has more than 15 years of experience in the mining industry, predominantly in gold and base metals in North American, Australia, Latin American and Saudi Arabia. He joined New Gold Inc. in 2005 as a project engineer for the design and construction of the New Afton underground mine. He then held numerous site and corporate roles for New Gold, including Manager Mining Engineering, Director Business Improvement, and Director Technical Services up to 2019. He subsequently joined Ma'aden Gold in Saudi Arabia as General Manager of the Sukhaybarat & Bulghah gold mines. There he completed the mine and mill expansion and modernization which resulted in a significant increase in production and decrease in unit costs, all while controlling capital costs during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper stated, "We welcome Nick to our Company in the newly created position of COO. Nick's hands-on experience in mine and mill design, project engineering, execution and start-up will be beneficial as we advance our hub-and spoke operation to the feasibility stage with the aim of being in production by 2025-26."

Doré Copper has granted 1,100,000 stock options to employees and consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.41 per share and a term of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options were issued in accordance with the Corporation's omnibus share incentive plan.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill1. The Corporation has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and plans to commence a feasibility study and submit the Preliminary Information Statement of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in Q3 2022.

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold2. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Corporation's Copper Rand Mill.

Technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Chibougamau Hub-and-Spoke Complex, Québec, Canada" dated June 15, 2022, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Technical Report was prepared by BBA Inc. with several consulting firms contributing to sections of the study, including SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and WSP Inc.



Sources for historic production figures: Economic Geology, v. 107, pp. 963-989 - Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Magmatic, Volcanogenic, and Shear Zone-Hosted Mineralization in the Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Northeastern Abitibi, Canada by François Leclerc et al. (Lac Dore/Chibougamau mining camp) and NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Joe Mann Property dated January 11, 2016 by Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. for Jessie Ressources Inc. (Joe Mann mine).



