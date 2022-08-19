Mirasol Regains 100% Control of Gorbea Project, Chile

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2022 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announces that it has regained 100 percent control of the Gorbea High-Sulfidation Epithermal (HSE) gold project (the "Gorbea Project" or "Project") in Chile following termination by Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) ("Newcrest") of the Option and Farm-in Agreement announced on January 28, 2019.



"We wish to thank Newcrest and its exploration team for the valuable work completed and investment made on the Gorbea Project", Mirasol's President, Tim Heenan, commented. "Untested potential remains on the Gorbea Project, particularly at the Atlas gold-silver target and Titan gold-copper target where outcropping mineralized hydrothermal systems exist. At Atlas, drilling intersected localized high-grade zones within long intervals of mineralization."

Since the start of the partnership, Newcrest has invested over US$11.6 million in exploration on the Gorbea Project, completed nearly 7,500 meters of drilling and made payments of US$600,000 to Mirasol.

Over the last exploration season, in addition to the 2,072 meters of drilling (reported February 28, 2022), Newcrest completed surface exploration, mapping and geochemical sampling on the Project. Once the latest data has been received and reviewed by Mirasol, all options to continue advancing exploration at Gorbea will be considered, including the potential to identify new partners.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 18 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Currently Mirasol is self-funding exploration at two flagship projects, Sobek and Inca Gold, both located in Chile. Mirasol has five partner-funded projects, with First Quantum Minerals, Mine Discovery Fund and Mineria Activa in Chile, Silver Sands Resources and Patagonia Gold in Argentina. Mirasol continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

