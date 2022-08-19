Canada Carbon Announces Option Grants

Toronto, Aug. 18, 2022 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V : CCB) (OTC: BRUZF) (Frankfurt: U7N1) announces that it has granted options (each, an "Option") to purchase an aggregate of up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to certain consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at $0.15 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options vest immediately and are granted in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
