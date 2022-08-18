Reunion Gold Strengthens Its Board and Management Team With the Appointment of a New Director and a VP Exploration

LONGUEUIL, Aug. 18, 2022 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Stanford as Director and Justin van der Toorn as Vice President, Exploration. The appointments reflect the ongoing exploration success at Reunion Gold's Oko West project in Guyana and the Company's desire to aggressively advance this exciting discovery. Fred Stanford brings a long track record of success as an executive in the mining industry and skill sets that will be invaluable to both the Board and management team in advancing Oko West and the overall strategy of Reunion Gold. Justin van der Toorn will work closely with Interim CEO Carlos Bertoni and the Oko West exploration team to continue advancing the Oko West exploration programs. He will also be responsible for helping the Company identify, acquire and explore new exploration projects within the Guiana Shield, focusing on Guyana and Suriname.



Fred Stanford, an industrial engineer with 40 years of mining experience, has a long track record of success in company building and operations. Fred Stanford is currently CEO and a director of Rhyolite Resources Ltd. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of Torex Gold Resources Inc. for over a decade. He has successfully led the implementation of a leading-edge ESG integration process in Mexico. From 1981 to 2009, he progressed through senior roles in mines operations, processing plant operations, engineering, environmental, health and safety, human resources, and production services operations in Sudbury for Vale Canada Limited (formerly Vale Inco and Inco Limited).

Justin van der Toorn is an exploration geologist with 18 years' experience in the minerals industry, leading and managing exploration teams from grassroots activities through to discovery and resource definition drilling. With a focus on gold exploration, he has worked across various regions, including Eastern Europe, North America and the Guiana Shield. His previous experience has been in various commodity and deposit styles, including in Carlin-style, low- and high-sulphidation epithermal, porphyry, and orogenic gold systems. ?Justin van der Toorn holds an MSci Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College London. He is registered as a Chartered Geologist (CGeol) of the Geological Society and a European Geologist (EurGeol) by the European Federation of Geologists.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corp. is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. In 2021, the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 220 meters. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'RGDFF'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

