Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Reports First Assay Results at Its 100% Owned Selebi Mine in Botswana: 25.65m of 0.95% Ni, 2.03% Cu

From To Length Cu Ni Co S Ag

Hole-ID (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (%) (%) (ppm)

SMD-22-001 1355.35 1362.50 7.15 0.82 0.33 0.01 4.28 2.23

SMD-22-001 1374.50 1400.15 25.65 2.03 0.95 0.04 12.4 7.4

including 1378.00 1384.90 6.90 3.76 2.22 0.08 28.94 13.47

and 1390.75 1394.00 3.25 2.00 0.87 0.04 11.12 6.54

and 1398.25 1400.15 1.90 0.76 1.40 0.06 15.24 2.58

HOLE ID UTM_EAST UTM_NORTH elevation azimuth dip hole

length drilled

meters comment

SMD-22-

001 582889.3 7562998.8 903.6 107.8 -78.38 1498.37 1498.37 completed

SMD-22-

001-W1 582889.3 7562998.8 903.6 107.8 -78.38 1467.95 1014.40 wedge at 453.55m, completed

SMD-22-

002 582854.5 7562848.3 904.2 107.02 -79.2 1458.95 1458.95 completed

SMD-22-

003 582745.0 7562843.0 905.0 108 -78.5 54.84 54.84 hole abandoned,

SMD-22- excessive deviation

004 582749.1 7562843.3 905.0 108.18 -78.5 427.07 427.07 on hold

SND-22-

005 584710.0 7564991.3 895.0 297.9 -72.5 353.47 353.47 hole stopped

SND-22-

005a 584710.0 7564991.3 895.0 297.9 -72.5 517.07 209.16 Wedged from 005 at 307.91m

SND-22-

005b 584710.0 7564991.3 895.0 297.9 -72.5 909.67 469.80 Wedged from 005a at 439.87,

on hold at depth, waiting for NAVI equipment

SMD-22-

006 582754.0 7563543.0 903.0 108.35 -78.3 18.21 18.21 Abandoned in casing

SMD-22-

006a 582754.0 7563543.0 903.0 108.35 -78.3 1494.95 1494.95 Re-start of SMD-006,

SMD-22- drilling in progress

007 582801.0 7563267.0 897.0 108.19 -76.88 21.94 21.94 Hole abandoned in casing

SMD-22-

007a 582801.0 7563267.0 897.0 108.19 -76.88 1345.14 1345.14 in progress



TOTAL 8366.30 August 16, 2022