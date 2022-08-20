Spanish Mountain Gold Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 19, 2022 - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lembit Janes to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Janes brings to the Board an impressive business background. As a long-term shareholder of the Company, he comes to the Board with a solid understanding of the Company's development.

With his expertise in finance and governance, and as an investor in mining companies, the Board anticipates he will be able to make an immediate contribution, as the Company advances the Spanish Mountain gold project.

Currently Mr. Janes is a Trustee and the largest Unitholder in SIR Royalty Income Fund. He was Chair and CEO of Janes Family Foods, for 35 years, until its sale in 2012.

A resident of Toronto, Mr. Janes holds an undergraduate degree from McGill University and an MBA from York University. He is a former triathlete who competed in the Iron Man Triathlon in Hawaii.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Company is simultaneously pursuing the dual objectives of delivering critical project milestones for the multi-million ounce Mineral Reserve and further expanding the overall Mineral Resource. The Pre-Feasibility Study (2021) demonstrates the Project's potential to be a mining operation with a robust production profile (>150,000 oz per year) and profitability (AISC $801 per oz) over a mine life of 14 years. Details on the Project and the Company are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

Board of Directors,

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Inquiries:

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Phone: (604) 601-3651

E-mail: info@spanishmountaingold.com

Website: www.spanishmountaingold.com

