Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. Announces AGM Results

02:35 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Kelowna, August 19, 2022 - Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or the "Company"),The Company is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 16, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Strathmore held on August 18, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board was approved by more than 99% of the votes cast at the Meeting.

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, the Company's amended and restated stock option plan as well as the proposed Equity Incentive Plan. Strathmore's management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

About Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134394


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.

Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3C84B
CA8630831011
www.strathmoreplus.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap