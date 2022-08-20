Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. Announces AGM Results

Kelowna, August 19, 2022 - Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or the "Company"),The Company is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 16, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Strathmore held on August 18, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board was approved by more than 99% of the votes cast at the Meeting.
Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, the Company's amended and restated stock option plan as well as the proposed Equity Incentive Plan. Strathmore's management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.
About Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.
Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.
