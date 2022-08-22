Cobre Limited: Additional Significant Copper Intersection at Ngami Project

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to announce the fourth intersection of copper mineralisation from its ongoing drill programme on Kalahari Metals Limited's (KML) NCP licenses.Highlights:- The fourth 1km step out hole of the ongoing diamond drill programme at the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), Botswana, has returned another significant copper intersection.- Drill hole NCP10 was designed to test the north-eastern strike extension of copper mineralisation intersected in the first three diamond holes of the programme (NCP07, NCP08 and NCP09) as well as historical hole TRD14-16a which have already defined a compelling >3km long copper target.- NCP10 has intersected a broad zone of visible copper mineralisation which extends over 69m (down hole) with 13m of abundant visual chalcocite mineralisation noted and confirmed with pXRF.- Importantly, mineralisation is associated with hydrothermal breccias, significant alteration and structural complexity, demonstrating that the target is open-ended and extends further north-east than previously anticipated. The target now has a strike length of >4km.- Infill drilling is also currently underway with the objective of demonstrating vertical and lateral continuity to intersected copper mineralisation.Based on visual estimates, confirmed with pXRF readings, drill hole NCP10 has intersected a broad 69m zone of copper mineralisation which includes a 13m zone of abundant chalcocite mineralisation which is centred at 310m down hole. Mineralisation consists primarily of chalcocite in veins, fracturefill and breccias along with secondary chrysocolla. The mineralised zone is steeply dipping and expected to sub-crop under approximately 65m of cover.Drill hole NCP10 targets the north-eastern extension of anomalous mineralisation intersected in drill holes NCP09, NCP08, NCP07 and historical drill hole TRDH14-16a (2m @ 1.8% Cu and 8 g/t Ag), located over a strike of 4 km.This initial drill programme was designed to test the first of 57 ranked targets across KML's extensive license holding on the relatively unexplored northern margin of the KCB. Proving the occurrence of a significant strike length of copper mineralisation highlights the potential of this district to deliver new discoveries.Commenting on these new drilling results, Cobre Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland, said:"We're delighted with the results from the latest drill hole at NCP, which have significantly extended the known footprint of mineralisation over more than 4km. Importantly, all the results so far indicate that the target remains open-ended to the northeast and is larger than previously anticipated. The footprint of mineralisation now extends over 4km, which is in line with the largest known deposits in the Kalahari Copper Belt. As we continue to expand our knowledge of the mineralisation at NCP, we look forward to updating the market again as assay results become available next month, along with ongoing progress from our current infill drilling programme."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PYQZ0Q5H





