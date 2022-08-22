Cobre Limited: Botswana Renewal Approved

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to announce that Triprop Holdings (Pty) Limited (Triprop) has received notification of the renewal of the five exploration licences which are held by Triprop subject to a binding earn-in agreement with Kalahari Metals Limited (KML).The five exploration licenses have been renewed for an additional two years until 30 September 2024 in accordance with the attached letter from the Department of Mines in Botswana.Commenting on the tenement renewal in Botswana, Cobre Executive Chairman and Managing Director Martin Holland, said:"The renewal of these exploration licenses has come at a significant time for the Company as we commence an aggressive exploration program in Botswana. The renewal cements the belt-scale opportunity provided by our extensive land package in the Kalahari Copper Belt, and will support an additional exploration pipeline of targets for future drill testing. Finally, the efficiencies shown during this renewal process once again reinforces Botswana as a Tier 1 friendly mining jurisdiction and a Country that is a pleasure doing business in."





Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.





Cobre Ltd.





Cobre Ltd. Martin Holland E: info@cobre.com.au WWW: www.cobre.com.au