Trillium Gold Appoints Luke Norman as Executive Chair

VANCOUVER, Aug. 22, 2022 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM, OTCQX:TGLDF, FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that Mr. Luke Norman has been appointed Executive Chair of the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.



Mr. Norman, a prominent mining finance executive with decades of value accretive and venture capital experience in the precious metals sector, began his career with Canaccord Capital in the late 1990's, moving on to the private investment industry through his own consultancy for the ensuing twenty-five years. He is credited with the discovery and advancement to production of notable projects in North America; as co-founder of Gold Standard Ventures Corp., a TSX and NYSE listed gold explorer-developer, and more recently as Co-founder and Chair of U.S. Gold Corp., Chair of Silver One Resources, and CEO of Leviathan Gold, Ltd.

Mr. Norman has been a significant investor in Trillium Gold since early 2020.

Russell Starr, President and CEO of Trillium Gold stated, "Luke has a distinguished reputation in the mining industry for exemplary leadership, governance and steadfast commitment to building value for shareholders. He has invested his own personal capital in Trillium and maintains that the market will soon recognize the valuation inherent in its discovery potential, particularly as the majors seek district scale assets in a growing world-class mining jurisdiction."

Mr. Starr has stepped down from his position as Interim Chair and remains President and CEO of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Russell Starr

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Donna Yoshimatsu, VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at dyoshimatsu@trilliumgold.com, (416) 722-2456, or info@trilliumgold.com.

Visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company recently closed acquisitions effectively extending its contiguous land position over more than 100km of favourable structures on trend with Kinross Gold's Great Bear Project and Evolution Mining's Red Lake Operation. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among others, include: impacts arising from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.